{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 14:27:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin showing interest in 2021 ATH Shawn Munnerlyn

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With a need still remaining at wide receiver in the 2021 class, Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph found himself back in Ohio, one of his more frequented states on the recruiting front.

In the city of Columbus at Independence High School, Rudolph has been in contact with Shawn Munnerlyn, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior.

Junior athlete Shawn Munnerlyn has no less than 13 scholarship offers.
