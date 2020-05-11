Wisconsin showing interest in 2021 ATH Shawn Munnerlyn
With a need still remaining at wide receiver in the 2021 class, Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph found himself back in Ohio, one of his more frequented states on the recruiting front.
In the city of Columbus at Independence High School, Rudolph has been in contact with Shawn Munnerlyn, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news