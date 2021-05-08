{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 07:30:30 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Wisconsin sends out its first offer in the 2024 class to DL David Stone
Jon McNamara
•
BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Oklahoma certainly isn't a common territory for Wisconsin on the recruiting front - the Badgers have sent out just six offers to prospects from the state since 2002.
But in the 2024 class, the Badgers identified a family connection and sent out an early scholarship to David Stone, a sophomore from Del City High School.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news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