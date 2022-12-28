"I tried not to grab the trophy. I told these guys, you guys grab it. This isn't me."

"I think he should have been up there from the get-go, to be honest with you," Fickell said after the game. "Three and a half weeks, I don't know if that's enough time to stand up there.

As the team was set to continue the celebration, Fickell said he had to bring Leonhard up on the stage to share the moment.

Admittedly, that was an odd feeling for Fickell. After all, he wanted to let the current staff close out the season, and he did just that by allowing Jim Leonhard to coach.

Braelon Allen and Jordan Turner were named the players of the game on their respective sides of the ball, and head coach Luke Fickell was brought on stage to accept the game's trophy.

PHOENIX -- The post-game trophy ceremony after Wisconsin's win over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl was just about over.

From there, Turner and Leonhard hoisted the trophy up together with the team surrounding the stage, serenading their defensive coordinator with chants of "Jimmy! Jimmy!"

"I thought it was really important. I thought it was important for him to be recognized," Fickell added.

"And I wanted to make sure - I said more than anything that I appreciate what he's done for me and how he's handled these last few weeks. I've got a ton of respect for him, not just for him, but what this place really means. It showed me a lot."

Now, Leonhard and the program will move on from one another exactly one month after the hire of Fickell was made official following a regular season loss to Minnesota.

While all seems to be positive surrounding the program in the few weeks since Fickell took over, the decision to pass over the Wisconsin native was shocking at the time, to say the least.

Tucked away to the side from the celebration, Leonhard graciously accepted to speak for a couple of minutes after spending a moment with his family. It was the first time he'd talked with reporters since the decision was made.

"Came back to finish this off for the guys. To see them really from Day 1 of prep and how serious they were taking it, they wanted to finish it the right way," Leonhard said. "Didn't know if that was going to be the case, so I'm just excited for them."

The game marked an end to a challenging 2022 season and the conclusion of what was a period of transition. Leonhard was allowed to carry out bowl prep while Fickell observed. The balance between doing everything he could for his guys while having an eye out to the future wasn't new for Leonhard.

"It's really been that conversation all year. You can do both," he said. "You can plan for the future and also pour your heart and soul into these guys, so it really hasn’t been much different than the past seven weeks of the regular season."

When walking up to the group of reporters, Leonhard said, "what do you guys want?" He joked that he might have to respond with no comment to some questions.

Speaking to the handful of local reporters, Leonhard had a reluctant feel to his answers. And for someone who often gave long, spelled out responses, it was clear he held some back.

"I have had a lot of thoughts but tonight’s not the night to worry about that," he said before walking away from the group to return to the celebration.

In terms of what's next for the talented and beloved coach, a return to Madison is out of the fold.

"We had some conversations but I felt there were other things that happened that forced me to make a decision to move on, so I’m excited for the future whatever that is. I’m not in a rush to make that decision right now," Leonhard said when asked how much he considered returning, if at all. "I’m truly focused on finishing it off and being able to move on with a clear conscious."

Leonhard will certainly have options on the table after showing an ability to navigate a gut-wrenching 12 weeks this season. His resume as a coordinator includes four top five defenses during his tenure.

"I’ve had a lot of conversations with people and there’s been nothing at this point where I felt like I needed to take, and that’s kind of where I’m at right now," he said.

For now, Leonhard received a send off fitting for a coach that meant so much to the players and everyone around the program.

"That was kind of our whole emphasis throughout this whole bowl prep and coming into this week and and just going out with a bang one last time," Darrryl Peterson said. "Not only for Coach Leonhard but all our coaches are leaving for the most part. Coach (Bobby) April, Coach (Mark) D’Onofrio, wanted to go out with a bang for everyone and we did that."

"To send that guy off with a win and with a smile on his face definitely means a lot. That guy has done so much for this program as a player and as a coach, so to finish with a win definitely meant a lot," fifth-year safety John Torchio added.

Clinging to a one-score lead with 3:33 left to play, the defense was asked to come away with one more stop. Two plays into the drive, the group did just that. Senior cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. was running stride for stride with an Oklahoma State receiver when he hauled in an interception.

Dort Jr. transferred over to Wisconsin in late January, so he's only been around for a little under a year. But it didn't take long to learn what Leonhard and the program mean.

"Just being a transfer from a whole different conference, my first two months here, all of them made this feel like home - my teammates and my coaches and I see why the culture was so tight within the team," he said.

"I see why everybody plays so hard for each other and why everybody cares so much for each other, and we know what this program means for Coach Leonhard. So to go out like that on a defensive play, that’s a great way to go out and do it for Coach Leonhard."