{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 08:49:40 -0500') }}

Wisconsin sees a "great fit" at tight end in sophomore Elijah Brown

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin was a school Elijah Brown wanted to add to his list of early scholarships.

So the 2022 tight end from Wayne High School in Ohio was proactive and sent his film to UW assistant coach Mickey Turner. And on Thursday, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore picked up an offer from the Badgers.

Wisconsin offered 2022 tight end Elijah Brown on Thursday. (Rivals.com)
{{ article.author_name }}