Wisconsin secures official visits from two top 2023 OL targets
Two of the Badgers' top offensive line targets in 2023 class have scheduled official visits to Wisconsin.Four-star tackle Joe Crocker and three-star guard James Durand will be at UW the weekend of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news