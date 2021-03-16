The reasons for Pearson’s absence was never fully disclosed by head coach Paul Chryst and received some pushback on social media from Pearson’s father. Earlier Tuesday he tweeted “Please Release the Beast. He’s Ready!!!” accompanied with his son in his Wisconsin uniform. An hour later, he posted “Oh well, we tried.”

After failing to be cleared by team doctors for the 2020 season, Pearson has entered the NCAA transfer portal per sources.

Sorry to all the fans here at UW, y'all have been great and will be sorely missed❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ca4xlxCVhg

Pearson took over as a starter in the second game of the 2019 season after safety Scott Nelson’s tore his ACL. Appearing in all 14 games as a redshirt freshman, Pearson recorded 60 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and adding two forced fumbles and four passes defended.

“He did a great job last season for us,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of Pearson before the start of last season. “We were really going to rely on him to be a big-time playmaker. He had a very, very bright future. It’s unfortunate what’s going on.”

Wisconsin was able to survive without him last season with Nelson returning to the lineup and the play of Collin Wilder. The two combined for 52 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups. With Wilder choosing to take advantage of the NCAA waiver and return for an extra senior season, Pearson would likely be fighting for a backup role if he would have been cleared.

The Badgers are expected to begin spring practices on March 30.