Even newly relocated safety Preston Zachman had upwards of 16 scholarships coming out of high school. So, with all this firepower at the back end of Wisconsin’s defense, who leads the Badgers in interceptions during spring camp?

Seniors Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder have played a total of 37 games and enter fall as the clear starters. Junior Travian Blaylock has strong NFL bloodlines, 15 scholarship offers, and 22 pass breakups his final two years of high school, while sophomore Titus Toler had 13 Power Five scholarships, including ones from UCLA and USC.

MADISON, Wis. – The accolades, awards, and skills among the scholarship safeties at the University of Wisconsin is certainly eye-catching.

“I think he leads the DBs in picks,” Wilder said. “He’s done a great job. I think he’s very overlooked in this whole two deep … He’s probably making the most plays out of the safeties this spring.”

Flipping field position on a consistent basis is one of the focal points for Wisconsin during its 15 spring practices, which finish up this week. The Badgers had eight interceptions in seven games last season (tied for 46th nationally) but four of those came in the bowl game.

The picks correlated to UW's success, as the Badgers were 4-0 in games when they registered at least one interception and 0-3 when the defense came up empty.

Torchio may not look the part of a ball-hawking safety, but those who know the 6-1 junior from Lafayette (CA) Campolindo beg to differ. After all, Torchio had 98 tackles and seven interceptions on defense and accounted for 4,075 total yards and 48 touchdowns on offense his senior year of high school.

He was one of Wisconsin’s reliable safeties in 2019 having played in eight games, registering his first collegiate interception against Michigan, and making his first career start the following week against Northwestern.

Torchio began last season as a No.2 safety option but was limited to three games after contracting COVID.

“Last year was tough for everyone,” Torchio said. “I took a little step back, but being able to watch, my understanding of the playbook got better. Maybe on the field, I didn’t get enough experience, but my understanding of the playbook goes a long way.”

His presence certainly helps, too. Wisconsin only lists seven safeties on its spring camp roster, including redshirt freshman Preston Zachman moving to the position from inside linebacker and an injured Titus Toler. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Torchio being on the field does not result in a drop off in play.

“He was another one last year who really started to grow and was deserving of getting more playing time,” Leonhard said. “He’s gotten better in every way this spring. He’s playing with more urgency. He’s figuring out where he is at the college level with his body and starting to trust that. He’s another guy that the ball finds.”

Torchio’s talent has never been in question. After that standout senior high school season, he received eight scholarship offers. One of those was to Cal, where his dad played quarterbacks in the 1980s. Originally his dream school growing up, that opinion changed after his sister, Katherine, committed to the Wisconsin soccer program and he spent his later high school years visiting her on campus.

Compiling 15 interceptions in high school, the comfort level Torchio felt in high school is starting to take shape with Wisconsin’s defense.

“I have the ability to play,” he said. “I just need to be more consistent with it. Now that I have that better understanding of the playbook and really understand the whole concept of it, I think I am better equipped to be more consistent.

“Scotty and Collin are the guys right now, and it’s my job to compete to try and get them better,” he added. “I want to be right on their heels the whole time. I just want them to know that.”