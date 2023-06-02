Daniel Freitag, the No. 60 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, is set to make his college decision on Friday. With Wisconsin included in Freitag's top five, BadgerBlitz.com took a look back at the highest-rated prospects Greg Gard has signed during his time as head coach of the Badgers.

NO. 5: 2021 POINT GUARD CHUCKY HEPBURN

COMMITMENT DATE: Sept. 29, 2019 OTHER OFFERS: Creighton, Loyola (IL), Minnesota, Nebraska and Valparaiso RANKING: No. 123 STORY: Three-star point guard Chucky Hepburn picked up an offer from Wisconsin after a strong performance at UW's advanced camp in the summer of 2019. Later that fall, the standout from Bellevue West High School in Nebraska committed to the Badgers shortly after an official visit. Hepburn, the 2020 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, has been a starter for the Badgers since his freshman season. QUOTE: “(I committed to Wisconsin because) the authenticity of every single coach,” Hepburn told BadgerBlitz.com. “They showed love to everybody and I loved to see that. I am very comfortable speaking with every coach. They have made me feel like family instead of just a player. “The future is really bright for the program. Every commit from the 2020 and 2021 classes are coming from winning teams, whether it was AAU or high school. So we all know how to compete and win. The goal is to win a few championships, but we know it won’t be easy.”

NO. 4: 2024 POWER FORWARD GUS YALDEN

NO. 3: 2020 POWER FORWARD BEN CARLSON

COMMITMENT DATE: 9/18/2019 RANKING: No. 105 OTHER OFFERS: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Stanford and Xavier, among others STORY: Ben Carlson's career at Wisconsin didn't go as many expected, but he was a huge get for Gard and his staff in the fall of 2019. The four-star prospect from Minnesota appeared to be trending towards Xavier, but the Badgers secured a commitment from Carlson shortly after an unofficial visit in September. His pledge came one day after Steven Crowl announced for the Badgers. Gard was also rumored to be en route to see Brandon Angel at the time of Carlson's commitment. "I think the opportunity that Ben saw himself, where in the past, they’ve had forwards very similar to him, and they’ve been very successful," D1 Minnesota coach Al Harris told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think that he believed that what they were telling him about the opportunity that he would have to be on the floor and to help their program out right away as a true freshman really resonated with him and rang bells. "I think the other thing, ultimately, the comfort level of being around guys that you’re familiar with -- that are on the same mission and purpose that you have been -- spoke volumes to Ben, I believe, on his visit. I think that they already had a very strong relationship with the staff, very strong relationship with the program. He could see himself being successful there. The style of play was very similar. However, I think that he saw the uniqueness of his versatility that it can provide so much more opportunity at the Badgers because they usually have an athletic forward. He can kind of fits that mold as that athletic forward that they’ve always had in the past and that has had some success being inside-outside."

NO. 2: 2024 GUARD BRAD DAVISON

COMMITMENT DATE: 7/11/2016 RANKING: No. 97 OTHER OFFERS: Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Stanford and Yale, among others STORY: Gard and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft developed a strong relationship with Brad Davison that dated back to his ninth grade year at Maple Grove High School in Minnesota. That connection proved to be beneficial when Davison, who exploded on the EYBL circuit during the spring and summer before his senior year, made his commitment to the Badgers in July of 2016. Duke, among many other schools, was rumored to be showing interest just prior to Davison's announcement. “I think it was just the familiarity with coach Gard and coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft,” Davison told BadgerBlitz.com. “I’ve known coach Gard ever since I was a freshman, and I’ve known coach Krabbenhoft since I was in eighth grade when he was at South Dakota State. I think I built a really strong relationship with them over time, and at the end I followed my gut and my heart and chose Wisconsin.”

NO. 1: 2017 CENTER NATHAN REUVERS

COMMITMENT DATE: 9/18/2019 RANKING: No. 105 OTHER OFFERS: Clemson, Creighton, DePaul, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Northwestern, San Diego, Santa Clara and Washington State, among others STORY: Nathan Ruevers, a four-star prospect from Minnesota, started the Lakeville North to Wisconsin pipeline. Since his signing, the high school has also sent Tyler Wahl, Nolan Winter (signed in the 2023 class) and Jack Robison (committed in the 2024 class) to UW. Reuvers, who played for D1 Minnesota on the AAU circuit, averaged 25.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game as a senior and led Lakeville North to a 24-2 record. "The biggest thing is that he felt comfortable there and really liked the coaching staff," North head coach John Oxton told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin has a great track record working with kids like Nathan and I think he was very impressed by that. All those factors combined to make Wisconsin the right choice for him. "I think everyone in college basketball likes a 6-foot-10 kid who can shoot the basketball. He can do a lot of things offensively and defensively because of a very high basketball IQ. I think that really fits with what Wisconsin is all about. It's just a great fit."

OTHER WISCONSIN SIGNEES IN THE RIVALS150