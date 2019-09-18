Al Harris has known 2020 forward Ben Carlson since the prep prospect was an eighth grader. In four years, the head coach for the AAU program D1 Minnesota has always seen the four-star recruit as an athletic, versatile player.

"I remember him back when he was an eighth grader," Harris told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday afternoon, "he seemed to be a kid that would probably be like a two-guard because he was long and skinny, but he had the abilities of guards. Then he grew a little bit over the years, and then gained some muscle and things like that and retained his versatility."

Now, another Minnesota native will move on to the collegiate level playing across state lines. Wednesday, Carlson -- the No. 89 player in the country, according to Rivals.com -- committed to Wisconsin over offers from Xavier, Purdue and Stanford, among others.