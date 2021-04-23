MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin is going through spring camp with a clear understanding of who is going to fill most of its specialist roles in the fall. Senior Andy Vujnovich returns as the team’s starting punter, backup punter Conor Schlichting is an experienced holder on kicks, and sophomore Peter Bowden will fill the void left by four-year starter Adam Bay at long snapper. While he is making sure other operations are finely tuned, the established players at other critical positions allows special teams coach Chris Haering to tighten the pressure around kickers Collin Larsh and Jack Van Dyke.

Sophomore Jack Van Dyke attempts a field goal during Wisconsin's 2021 spring camp (Kelli Steffes/UW Athletics)

“It is a battle right now, a true competition,” Haering said. “Collin has the game experience when it comes to field goals and PATs, but Jack has done a really good job in the offseason and going through this first part of spring practice competing for the job. I see this competition continuing as we go into fall camp.” The limitations of UW’s kicking game have been easily noticeable the past two seasons since Rafael Gaglianone graduated. With Larsh as the primary kicker over that time, UW is 15-for-18 in kicks under 39 yards (83.3 percent) and 76-for-77 on extra points (98.7 percent). But on attempts over 40 yards, the results are less than favorable. The Badgers are 3-for-10 on such kicks, including Larsh going 0-for-2 last season and Van Dyke having his lone attempt blocked. Over the last two seasons, Larsh is 2-for-7 on kicks over 40 yards. Trying to correct the issue, Larsh reached out to John Carney, who made 82.4 percent of his field goals over a 24-year NFL career. Carney put Larsh on a strength program that highlights different power lifts, increasing flexibility, and improving the swing plane, a workout program he’s doing in addition to what the UW strength staff is giving him. “What I’ve been trying to do is find a way to increase power without taking away from the accuracy,” Larsh said. “I’ve always been the guy that doesn’t kick it that far, but the ball is going to stay straighter. I felt like I could take more out of that power side of it without taking away from that accuracy.” Power isn’t as big a problem for Van Dyke. The sophomore averaged 60.9 yards on his 34 kickoff attempts last season, including 16 going for touchbacks. The Badgers ranked 60th in kick return defense (20.7 yards per return). While trying to add to his leg power, Van Dyke is working to grow accuracy and improving the follow through on his kicks. “Another thing that people don’t really realize we work on a lot is our confidence,” Van Dyke said. “It’s a big mental game. It’s just like golf. Kicking is so mental and that’s one thing I’m really focused on this spring is just staying confident with every practice, every kick.”

Wisconsin senior kicker Collin Larsh was 5-for-7 on his field goal attempts in 2020. (Jake Kocorowski)

With the help of analyst Taylor Mehlhaff, who made 50 field goals at Wisconsin from 2004-07, Wisconsin charts everything in practice from field goals made, attempted, distance, and kick placement. While who makes more kicks is certainly a determining factor, Haering and Mehlhaff also look at the operation between the holder and long snapper and functionally under pressure. “When we go red-zone scrimmaging and we get into those situations, we’ll trot those guys out there and see who can function with that kind of pressure on,” Haering said. “It really is a holistic approach. It all counts.” Adding that the starter will have won the job based on his merits and not by default, Haering said that Wisconsin ideally would like one kicker to handle kicks of all distances. “I think both guys have that capability,” he said. “Last year, probably didn’t feel as good about the long-kicking situation. In the end, you’d like to settle on the guy, and he can handle all types of kicks.” While the competition will likely extend deep into fall camp, Larsh and Van Dyke cite their friendship and daily individual work as more important compared to any potential for animosity. In a results-oriented position, both players acknowledge they control their fate. “It’s a business,” Larsh said. “What a lot of people don’t understand at this level, the person who’s best at the job is going to do it. You can’t be thinking about that stuff before kicks, after kicks. Whatever happens, happens. Competition always brings out the best in everybody.”