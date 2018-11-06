After the staff landed linebackers Maema Njoongmeta and Skyler Meyers this past weekend, the Badgers secured a commitment from Stephan Bracey Tuesday. The three-star wide receiver from East Kentwood High School in Michigan flipped from Western Michigan to UW, becoming pledge No. 16 for head coach Paul Chryst is the 2019 cycle.

"I would like to thank all the coaches at Western Michigan University but I have come to a decision that I am decommitting," Bracey wrote on Twitter. "And love to forward my athletic and academic career at the University of Wisconsin."

A 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior, Bracey picked up an offer from Wisconsin last month, just days after his commitment to the Broncos.

"I went to one of Wisconsin's games this fall and they were telling me that they liked me and stuff like that," Bracey told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "After that, they kept in contact but never actually offered officially. But once I committed to Western, that's when they decided to offer.

"The coaches felt that I was a one-of-a-kind player - very unique, very fast. They felt like I could be a big part of their offense and I'd fit in real well at Wisconsin."

Bracey, who is also a prep teammate of current Badgers' pledge Logan Brown, likely replaces Marcus Graham, who flipped from the Badgers to Stanford last week.

Bracey, who is part of East Kentwood's two-time Division 1 state championship team, recorded a 11.0-second 100-meter dash last June. As a junior, he also finished third in the long jump and was on the Falcons' 4-by-200 relay that placed third overall.

