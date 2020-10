After speaking with head coach Paul Chryst, along with coordinators Jim Leonhard and Joe Rudolph earlier this week, BadgerBlitz.com takes a guess at Wisconsin's current depth chart with the season opener less than three weeks away.

Note: An official depth chart has not been released by UW.

