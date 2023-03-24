As Luke Fickell's first season in Madison draws closer, the Badgers will hit the field for spring practice starting in late March.

UW will run spring ball between March 25 and April 27 this year, according to a social media post. With a completely revamped coaching staff, a few key incoming transfers and brand new schematics, Wisconsin football will look plenty different in 2023. Spring ball will be the first glimpse at this new era.

BadgerBlitz.com will once again watch all open practices available for reporters to attend. Friday, we take a crack at the projected spring depth chart.

