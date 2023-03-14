As Luke Fickell's first season in Madison draws closer, the Badgers will hit the field for spring practice starting in late March. Following its Pro Day on March 23, UW will run spring ball between March 25 and April 27 this year, according to a recent social media post. With a completely revamped coaching staff, a few key incoming transfers and brand new schematics, Wisconsin football will look plenty different in 2023. Spring ball will be the first glimpse at this new era. BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue with the safeties, a position group that needs to replace veteran John Torchio in 2023. RELATED: QUATERBACKS |

ROSTER OVERIEW

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

While meeting with reporters this winter, safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler joked that he tried to reel John Torchio back for a sixth season. After all, the veteran safety tallied five interceptions and was a leader on the defensive side of the ball. While replacing him won't be an easy task, Hitschler is expected to have everyone else back with the exception of reserve safety Titus Toler, who entered the transfer portal this winter. At the top, junior Hunter Wohler and senior Kamo'i Latu are projected to take over the starting roles at the position. The two were interchangeable alongside Torchio, with Latu taking Wohler's spot when he went down with a left leg injury against Illinois State in the season opener. This time the last year, the position room was battered with injuries. For much of the period, walk-ons Bryce Carey and Owen Arnett backed up Torchio and Wohler. Those four were the lone healthy bodies in the group. By the end of the year, the trio at the top of the depth chart became consistent contributors, week in and week out. In their first year of extended playing time, Wohler and Latu were key contributors on the defense. Wohler recorded 20 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and an interception and Latu compiled 55 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. "Hunter Wohler was probably the starter at the beginning of the year and then he got banged up, but he’s a very talented player," Hitschler said. "Latu had a great season in a situation where he came in really late in the process. (Preston) Zachman, Owen Arnett, Austin Brown, they’re all kids that have played roles that are extremely talented, and then you add some young guys to the mix that are talented as well, so it’s a fun group. They all love ball and they all work their butt, which is fun. I mean, what more can you ask for as a coach?" A similar top three should take the majority of the snaps this spring. Joining the starting duo will likely be Travian Blaylock, whom Hitschler also spoke highly of. The sixth-year player is back after tearing his ACL last spring. When the injury occurred, Blaylock was working with the starting defense. Behind those three, sophomore Austin Brown, senior Preston Zachman and Arnett all provide depth. Brown played on special teams for the most part as a true freshman this past season.

Safeties Listed on Wisconsin's 2023 Spring Roster Player Eligibility Travian Blaylock Sixth-year senior Hunter Wohler Junior Preston Zachman Third-year sophomore Owen Arnett Third-year sophomore Kamo'i Latu Senior Bryce Carey Fourth-year junior Austin Brown Sophomore Deven Magli Redshirt freshman Charlie Jarvis Redshirt freshman Jackson Trudgeon Redshirt freshman Braedyn Moore Freshman

Departures from Wisconsin Safety Room in 2023 Player Reason John Torchio Entered his name into the NFL Draft Titus Toler Transfer

One question for the safety room heading into spring practices: How does Blaylock look in the spring?

The safety room appears to have a solid foundation with the experience provided by Wohler and Latu. After working his way back from the injury, social media posts on Twitter show Blaylock is in great shape leading up to spring ball. Last year, Blaylock was making plays and poised to lock down a starting role next to Torchio. The Texas native and former three-star recruit has played in 25 career games and totaled 19 tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack. Blaylock has had to battle injuries throughout his time in Madison with the ACL tear being the most serious. "Blaylock’s played a ton of ball here. He’s coming back from an injury, but from all reasons going to last year he was going be an integral part of the defense and he’s going to be for us," Hitschler said. Under Hitschler at Cincinnati, the starting safety duo took the majority of the snaps this past season. But a third safety also saw the bulk of the reserve snaps, meaning a top three will likely dominate the position.

Player to Watch: Austin Brown

One of the standout signees from the 2022 class, Brown appears primed to contribute further on defense this season. While it is unclear what kind of role he'll play behind the likely top three, his athletic profile make him a prime candidate to see the field in his second year. The former three-star recruit was looked at in the recruiting process by Fickell and the defensive staff at Cincinnati. Having played all 13 games - mostly on special teams - Brown might not see the field as often as Wohler did last year but he could make a similar jump in terms of comfort on the field. "He's just smarter than me. He knew not to come to Cincinnati because he wanted to meet me at Wisconsin," Hitschler joked. "I loved the relationship that I had with him. His family was originally from Columbus. He was one of those that blew up in the recruiting world and ended up with an opportunity he thought fit him more. I'm glad he did because he ended up at Wisconsin, and now I get the opportunity to coach him. He's just an exceptional athlete. He can do a lot of things well."