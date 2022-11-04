MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin athletic program has only had two colors in its jersey color palette for decades: the simple cardinal and white. No longer, as this year’s Badgers basketball teams are breaking the mold in a bold statement. In partnership with Under Armour, the third edition of the men's basketball “By the Players” uniform is a striking black uniform with gold pinstripes, believed to be the first UW uniform that strays away from the traditional red or white. “The black on black, the blackout, it’s something that you always love,” UW point guard Chucky Hepburn said. “You love the white out or the blackout as a basketball player.”

Senior Tyler Wahl (5) and Chucky Hepburn (23) style Wisconsin's new alternative uniforms.

The design has been in the works for the past two seasons, even before Hepburn got on campus, and was officially told to the players during the spring, but the sophomore was part of the big reveal over social media Friday. The new look of black tops and shorts with gold trim includes a red motion “W” on the short's left leg, and the jerseys with “WISCONSIN” bolded in black across their chest, outlined in red and gold, and their number centered in cardinal. It got fans excited for a different look and made former basketball players and current UW football players jealous that they were left out of the mix. “It’s a really cool design,” said Hepburn of the jerseys, which senior Tyler Wahl was largely involved in. “Ever since I was a recruit, I’ve been talking to them about alternate jerseys. To see it take place is awesome.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZeKAmXJlIGNvbWluZyBkaWZmZXJlbnQgdGhpcyBzZWFzb248YnI+ PGJyPkludHJvZHVjaW5nIHRoaXMgeWVhcuKAmXMgYWx0ZXJuYXRlczxicj48 YnI+SG93IHdlIGZlZWwsIEJhZGdlciBOYXRpb24/ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vc0hqVW5YbE9OMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NIalVuWGxP TjE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2h1Y2t5IEhlcGJ1cm4gKEBDaHVja3lIZXBi dXJuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NodWNreUhlcGJ1 cm4vc3RhdHVzLzE1ODg1NTkxMTkxMzIzMzIwMzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK