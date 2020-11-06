Wisconsin's Micah Potter named a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award candidate
Friday, it was announced that redshirt senior Micah Potter was named one 20 candidates for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, handed out annually to the best center in the country.
The 6-foot-10, 248-pound big man joins Kofi Cockburn, Luka Garza, Liam Robbins and Trevion Williams as one of five players to be named to the watchlist from the Big Ten Conference.
Potter is now the third player from Wisconsin to be a candidate for the award, joining Ethan Happ (2019) and Frank Kaminsky (2015).
After a long battle with the NCAA for eligibility, Potter, an Ohio State transfer, eventually joined the team and sparked a run capped off by a Big Ten title. Potter averaged 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds 1.0 blocks per game and helped ignite a 16-5 finish after Wisconsin opened the season 5-5.
In late January, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list of 20 players will be narrowed down to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the award will be presented April 9, 2021
Previous winners of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award include Garza, (2020), Happ (2019), Angel Delgado, Seton Hall (2018), Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga (2017), Jakob Poeltl, Utah (2016) and Kaminsky (2015).
Potter joined teammates Nate Reuvers (Karl Malone Award) and D’Mitrik Trice (Bob Cousy Awards) as preseason watchlist candidates for the Badgers this fall.
2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Candidates
Matt Haarms – BYU
Mark Williams – Duke
Kofi Cockburn – Illinois
Luka Garza – Iowa
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Ahsan Asadullah – Lipscomb
Cameron Krutwig – Loyola Chicago
Mousa Cisse – Memphis
Liam Robbins – Minnesota
Armando Bacot – North Carolina
Walker Kessler – North Carolina
Trevion Williams – Purdue
Grant Golden – Richmond
Evan Mobley – USC
Neemias Queta – Utah State
Jay Huff – Virginia
Derek Culver – West Virginia
Charles Bassey – Western Kentucky
Micah Potter – Wisconsin
Loudon Love – Wright State