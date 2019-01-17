Wisconsin's Joe Rudolph drops in on 2020 DE Gage Keys
Though his name has cropped up in connection with some head coaching opportunities this winter, Joe Rudolph is still hitting the recruiting trail hard for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Thursday, UW's offensive coordinator was in Ohio to check on a handful of prospects, a list that included Gage Keys of Davidson High School.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news