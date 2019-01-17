Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 14:45:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin's Joe Rudolph drops in on 2020 DE Gage Keys

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Though his name has cropped up in connection with some head coaching opportunities this winter, Joe Rudolph is still hitting the recruiting trail hard for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Thursday, UW's offensive coordinator was in Ohio to check on a handful of prospects, a list that included Gage Keys of Davidson High School.

Ktmungjaj0m8zn3xyv2e
Gage Keys
