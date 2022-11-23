"We're trying to develop depth at every position, so that's no different than any other," Gard said of the rotation at the position. "A prerequisite for all of them is to take care of the ball."

Through three games, however, Gard has been fluid at the position. There have been instances where both Max Klesmit and Isaac Lindsey have seen minutes handling that responsibility. Outside of the opener against South Dakota, Lindsey has been the first option off the bench.

The position that seemed to have the clearest outlook was point guard. Hepburn returned as the starting option with Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee expected to provide some solid depth behind him.

How would Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn step up as a big three? How would Greg Gard 's rotation shake out? Could Chris Hodges develop as the primary backup down low?

Part of McGee's learning process has been a mix of adjusting to the principles of the program, getting familiar with the group and establishing himself at a higher level of competition. Some minor mistakes have hurt him to this point.

"The more you can show you understand some of those simple things, the more it invokes trust to a staff that they can be trusted in crunch time," Gard said.

Through three games, McGee has played a total of 16 minutes, tallying two rebounds, three assists and a pair of turnovers. Lindsey, who is also a strong outside shooter, has played 13 minutes.

Giving up a significant role with Green Bay in favor of playing for the Badgers, McGee admitted he envisioned more minutes early on.

"He (Gard) hasn’t really spoke on that so I’m just as surprised as you with how he’s doing it," McGee said of the rotation. "Coach Gard has a great mind, so I’m just trying to see what he’s working on."

While McGee's role has been somewhat frustrating, he's beginning to understand what the foundation is at Wisconsin and the key principles the program stands on.

"Have to keep showing the coaches that I have what it takes," McGee said. "Coming into the new program, I knew that I wasn’t going to be given the minutes. I have to earn it. So just working my butt off everyday in practice and in the weight room so they know that I really want it and they know that I’m capable of doing whatever they want done.

The defensive end is always the focus at Wisconsin. And with that end being a strength for McGee, the mental aspect is starting to come together. It's shown up on offense recently as well.

"Defensive-wise, my awareness is getting better," McGee said. "I just had to start playing up to speed with the other guys. My quickness, my strength. It’s all tying in. I’ve always been a good defensive player but it’s just took time to get adjusted to a different level. Now that I’ve been practicing with these guys for so long and we’re three games in, it just keeps improving.

"Offensively, I’m starting to make better decisions with the ball and I just have to keep doing that because I know that’s what the coaches want. Just to take care of the ball and get good quality shots."

Gard has mentioned on multiple occasions just how much he likes the depth of this year's team. He's elected to go 12-deep in a game already and played 11 players in the first half against Stanford in the Brew City Battle.

With that in mind, Hepburn's primary backup could change each game. The Badgers are set to play Dayton on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

"He’s (McGee) practiced better - more consistently," Gard said. "He has a better understanding of what we want here and what is required here, and now it’s a matter of translating that when you get into games, too."