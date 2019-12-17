With the early signing period less than 24 hours away and the decade coming to a close in under two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the highest-ranked in-state players over the last 10 years. This list is not about who turned out to be the best at the collegiate level. Rather, it is based off the Rivals.com recruiting ranking (RR) that each prospect finished with in high school. Note: Athletes in this report played from 2010 to 2019

QUARTERBACK

Nathan Stanley, who missed much of his junior season due to injury, made an early commitment to Iowa in the 2016 class. The Badgers, led by new head coach Paul Chryst, made a late play for his services, but the three-star prospect stayed true to his original pledge. Stanley passed for 1,728 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior at Menomonie High School.

RUNNING BACK

The top two in-state running backs over the last decade shared a backfield for a period of time at Kenosha Bradford. Melvin Gordon, a one-time Iowa pledge, went on to be one of the most productive backs Wisconsin has ever produced. Vonte Jackson, who was injured (ACL) in Week 1 of his senior season, was plagued by injuries throughout his career.

WIDE RECEIVER

Athletes with similar skill-sets, Jazz Peavy and Chimere Dike were two of the most explosive offensive players from the state over the last decade. Peavy had a solid career at Wisconsin but played in just four games as a senior. Dike will officially start his journey with the Badgers when he signs his paperwork Wednesday.

TIGHT END

Gaelin Elmore was one of the few prospects to leave the state with an offer in hand from the Badgers. The three-star tight end signed with Minnesota and grew into a defensive tackle for the Gophers. Jake Ferguson, a two-way standout from Madison Memorial, is a two-year starter for the Badgers who is set to play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 against Oregon.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The state has produced some excellent offensive line talent over the last 10 years. The highest-rated of the bunch, Ben Bredeson wound up at Michigan and was a multi-year starter for the Wolverines. But Wisconsin landed Kayden Lyles and Cole Van Lanen, with Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig set to sign Wednesday.

SPECIALISTS

A first-team all-conference, all-region and all-state selection as a senior, Ryan Gersonde committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on in the 2017 class.

SECOND-TEAM