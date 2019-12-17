With the early signing period less than 24 hours away and the decade coming to a close in under two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the highest-ranked in-state players over the last 10 years. This list is not about who turned out to be the best at the collegiate level. Rather, it is based off the Rivals.com recruiting ranking (RR) that each prospect finished with in high school. Note: Athletes in this report played from 2010 to 2019

DEFENSIVE END

Three players from the same conference (Greater Metro), Chikwe Obasih, Alec James and Conor Sheehy all ended up as multi-year starters at Wisconsin. As expected, each was heavily recruited out of high school.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Craig Evans' recruitment was an interesting one, to say the least. But the four-year varsity starter and two-time all-state pick landed at Michigan State, with stints at Arizona Western College and Oregon State to follow. In the end, the former four-star prospect never lived up to his true potential.

LINEBACKER

Though not quite as strong as the offensive line talent from inside the state, the linebacker talent over the last decade has been very good. At the top, Jake Keefer and Vince Biegel both played in the Army All-American Game, a big honor at the national level. CJ Goetz and Dominic Cizauskas also signed with the Badgers, though the latter never enrolled.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Though one of the weaker position groups from inside the state, there were four (scholarship) Big Ten defensive back over the last decade. Jordan Fredrick wound up at receiver at Wisconsin, while Trae Waynes, who had an offer from the Badgers, went on to have an excellent career at corner for Michigan State. Injuries ended Matt Hubley's stint at UW, while Eric Murray went on to play in the NFL after his time at Minnesota.

ATHLETE

One of the most explosive athletes the state has ever produced, Da'Shaun Brown was a three-year starter at St. Catherine's who accounted for 8,342 yards of total offense and 121 touchdowns. He signed with Indiana and worked at wide receiver this past fall for the Hoosiers.

SECOND TEAM