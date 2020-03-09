Coaching a program that won its final eight conference games to claim an unlikely share of the 2020 Big Ten regular season title, University of Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was named the conference’s coach of the year Monday by both the media and his conference coaching peers.

"This is a team award," Gard said on the BTN selection show. "You're not in this position unless you have a really good team."

Picked to finish outside the top five by the reporters who cover the conference, leery about how the program would replace All-American Ethan Happ and two other seniors, the Badgers were sitting in seventh place in the Big Ten at the midpoint of the season and trying to figure out how to move forward without its leading scorer in conference games.

UW (21-10) went 9-1 without Kobe King to finish 14-6 in the league, including winning their final eight games from Feb.9 to Saturday’s 60-56 victory over Indiana. The victory over the Hoosiers involved the Badgers erasing a nine-point deficit in the second half.

Wisconsin did the bulk of its work down the stretch with only eight scholarship players, none of who were named to the conference’s first or second team (Nate Reuvers was a consensus third-team selection; D'Mitrik Trice was a third-team pick by the coaches and honorable mention by the media).

"I think they came together," Gard told BTN about his team adjusting after King's departure. "They understood the whole was greater than the sum of the parts. Once they figured that out and really believed in that, they just took off."



The Badgers were not ranked in either of the preseason top 25 polls but are ranked No.18 in this week’s Associated Press poll. Projected to be seeded as high as No. 4 in the NCAA Tournament, Wisconsin will be the No.1 seed for the Big Ten tournament, which runs Wednesday through Sunday in Indianapolis, and will play either Michigan or Rutgers Friday morning (11 a.m./BTN)

