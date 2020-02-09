The Badgers shrugged off a slow start to finish the first half with a bang, orchestrating a 26-5 run to build an 18-point lead that paved the way to a 70-57 victory over Ohio State Sunday afternoon.

MADISON, Wis. – The open looks continued to clang off the rims, a daunting sight for a team coming off its worst shooting performance of the season three days earlier. The University of Wisconsin didn’t appear phased by it; they just kept shooting.

Six players scored at least eight points for Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten), but the story was senior Brevin Pritzl. Going 0-for-7 from the floor in Wednesday’s loss at Minnesota, Pritzl dazzled with 19 points (one off his career high), hit his first five 3-point attempts and filled the stat sheet on both ends of the floor (five rebounds, two assists, two steals and no turnovers).

Wisconsin also redeemed itself defensively by holding the Buckeyes (15-8, 5-7) to 36.7 percent shooting and limiting their two leading scorers – Kaleb Wesson (14.3 ppg) and Duane Washington (11.1) – to a combined 14 points on 4-for-19 shooting.

Aleem Ford scored 10 points and Trevor Anderson added eight off the bench, as UW’s reserves outscored Ohio State’s 30-20.

The win marks the second time in a week the Badgers shook off an off-the-court problem to register their seventh Quadrant-1 win. UW bested No.14 Michigan State last Saturday following starter Kobe King’s sudden departure for the program. Thursday the Badgers had to deal with beloved strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigning following the reveal of him using a racial epithet in early January.

Wisconsin said it would press forward and utilized its home court to do so. Improving to 11-1 at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin shook off a 7-for-20 start from the field to go on a shooting bonanza, making 6 of its final 10 shots to turn a five-point edge into an 18-point mountain. It wasn’t just one player either, as five different players scored in the final five minutes while Pritzl and Trice hit a pair of 3-pointers.

Ohio State (15-8, 5-7) appear to threaten with a 7-0 run coming out of the locker room, but Wisconsin methodically build the lead back up and pushed it as high as 24 points.

Andre Wesson had 11 points to lead the Buckeyes, which saw its three-game losing streak snapped.

Getting a chance to enjoy its bye this week, Wisconsin won’t play again until Saturday when it plays an afternoon game at Nebraska.