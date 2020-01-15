Wisconsin's Defense Set Up Brad Davison's Heroics
MADISON, Wis. – Greg Gard rattled off the numbers with such fluidity that one would think he was reciting his cell phone number. That’s how important they were or, better yet, how vital they were down the stretch.
“Eight (points) in the last 12 (possessions),” Gard stated mid-question during a reporter’s inquiry about his team’s defensive turnaround. “21 in the first 13.”
Brad Davison’s clutch and timely shot will be the replayed highlight from Wisconsin’s 56-54 victory over No.17 Maryland Tuesday night, but it was the Badgers’ reformed defense that turned a partisan crowd from booing the home team to one who cheered it vibrantly in the final seconds.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news