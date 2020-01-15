News More News
basketball

Wisconsin's Defense Set Up Brad Davison's Heroics

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@TheBadgerNation

MADISON, Wis. – Greg Gard rattled off the numbers with such fluidity that one would think he was reciting his cell phone number. That’s how important they were or, better yet, how vital they were down the stretch.

“Eight (points) in the last 12 (possessions),” Gard stated mid-question during a reporter’s inquiry about his team’s defensive turnaround. “21 in the first 13.”

Nate Reuvers rejects Anthony Cowan's shot attempt. Wisconsin would go on to win 56-54.
Nate Reuvers rejects Anthony Cowan's shot attempt. Wisconsin would go on to win 56-54. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)

Brad Davison’s clutch and timely shot will be the replayed highlight from Wisconsin’s 56-54 victory over No.17 Maryland Tuesday night, but it was the Badgers’ reformed defense that turned a partisan crowd from booing the home team to one who cheered it vibrantly in the final seconds.

