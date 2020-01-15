MADISON, Wis. – Greg Gard rattled off the numbers with such fluidity that one would think he was reciting his cell phone number. That’s how important they were or, better yet, how vital they were down the stretch.

“Eight (points) in the last 12 (possessions),” Gard stated mid-question during a reporter’s inquiry about his team’s defensive turnaround. “21 in the first 13.”

