Inside Ohio Stadium on Oct. 26, Wisconsin stood tall for about 35 minutes of game time against a potent Ohio State offense. Wisconsin only allowed 10 points early into the third quarter. But after it pulled within three points after UW's lone touchdown of the day, Ohio State poured on a second-half scoring spree of four straight possessions with a touchdown in a 38-7 loss. According to sophomore inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, it comes back to finishing. “We played good football in that game at times. We had chances in that game to really keep it close and everything, and it was close for a good part of it," Sanborn said on Monday. "Then we didn’t play four quarters, though. We didn’t finish that game the way that we want to finish, the way that we expect to finish and that’s what happened.”

Wisconsin defenders bringing down J.K. Dobbins on Oct. 26. (Dan Sanger)

Now No. 10 Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) has a rare opportunity to play the same program twice in one season. Earlier this week, the Badgers began preparation to take on undefeated and No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday (7 p.m. CT, FOX). Overall, the Badgers gave up 431 yards -- 264 on the ground. Despite containing J.K. Dobbins in the first half -- 11 carries for 51 yards -- Wisconsin allowed the standout tailback to finish with 163 yards on 20 attempts and two touchdowns overall.. According to StatBroadcast, that included seven chunk plays of 10 or more yards on the ground during the final two quarters. That all started with Ohio State's second drive of the second half that resulted in a touchdown when UW had initially brought it to within a 10-7 game. “A lot of the mistakes that were made in that game were just misalignments, a lot of missed tackles, I remember, and we just got to clean that stuff up," Baun said on Monday. From redshirt senior Chris Orr's point of view, Ohio State stressed a particular rule from his role as an inside linebacker called a "backdoor 4i read." Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk's recalled how the Buckeyes exposed holes in the UW defense. "They were hitting open gaps," Loudermilk said on Monday. "We just got to play disciplined ball. Someone we would be out of a gap here, and they hit it. Zone reads and stuff like that, we just really got to get our eyes right. We just got to stay disciplined, which is what we did the first half, but they started exposing it the second half. "We’re lucky to have the opportunity to play them again. We’ll try to fix up our eyes and just come out playing.”