Wisconsin's campus surprises four-star CB Braeden Marshall during official
During the recruiting process, Braeden Marshall saw enough from Wisconsin to include the Badgers in his top 10.
The idea the four-star prospect had in his head of Madison, however, changed significantly during his official visit this past weekend.
"What surprised me the most was the campus and what's around it," Marshall told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was not expecting that about Wisconsin. I thought it was just going to be a school with really nothing else do. But it's not like that with the lakes and the Capitol being right there as well. That really surprised me.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news