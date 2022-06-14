During the recruiting process, Braeden Marshall saw enough from Wisconsin to include the Badgers in his top 10.

The idea the four-star prospect had in his head of Madison, however, changed significantly during his official visit this past weekend.

"What surprised me the most was the campus and what's around it," Marshall told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was not expecting that about Wisconsin. I thought it was just going to be a school with really nothing else do. But it's not like that with the lakes and the Capitol being right there as well. That really surprised me.