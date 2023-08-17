The 270-pound linebacker certainly can, from what reporters have seen this spring and into the fall. As Matt Mitchell ’s room tries to replace the monumental impact and production of Nick Herbig , multiple players have flashed in what looks like one of the deepest position groups on the team. But for a player who only logged 28 snaps a season ago, Bollers’ play this offseason has been nothing short of impressive.

“Oh by far,” Peterson quickly agreed. “Thicker guy, but you can’t tell when he’s out there. He can move with the best of us.”

“I think I’m the biggest guy, actually, in the outside linebacker room,” he said with a grin.

Madison — What stands out about outside linebacker T.J. Bollers ? Well, his size comes readily to mind. He’ll remind you, too — don’t preface a question by mentioning that he’s “one of” the biggest guys in the outside linebacker room.

About a week ago, Bollers had a particularly outstanding practice. He was consistently in the backfield, harassing second-team quarterback Braedyn Locke. In an early 11-on-11 session, he muscled his way into the pocket for a would-be sack in live action. In the final 11-on-11 period, he batted a pass to himself at the line of scrimmage and reeled in the interception.

“He’s really taking a step forward, just knowing what to do and that’s allowed him to play fast,” sixth-year senior and elder statesmen of the outside linebacker room C.J. Goetz said. “You know, when guys are younger, you’re thinking more on what’s your job, what you have to do. I think the game is kinda slowing down for him.”

As the game slows down, Bollers can now use his aforementioned size to the best of his abilities. Clearly, the linebacker’s power is one of his best tools. But he also mentioned how he can play off of his power, changing up the tempo of his rush and mixing new moves into his pass rush repertoire. Like a pitcher keeping a batter on his toes with an off-speed pitch, Bollers is learning to counter his power with quickness and subtlety.

“Obviously my power is gonna be one of the biggest things for me. Being able to work off my power, and mix in the speed and finesse,” he said. “Overall, I feel like my power and just being able to work off of that is my strength in pass rush.”

In Wisconsin’s defenses of the past led by Jim Leonhard, outside linebackers were often the primary playmakers. There’s a consensus among this year’s group of outside linebackers that nothing will change in that department. In fact, Mitchell’s group has looked very versatile this offseason, playing a wide variety of roles from stand-up edge rusher to down defensive end to dropping into coverage. Bollers embraces the challenge that comes from having to learn multiple roles.

“One thing about being an outside linebacker is that it really taps into all of your athleticism,” he said. “It’s not just go straight; you have to shove it to the side, or backpedal, or run forward, or pass rush, flip your hips. There’s a whole bunch of different things that you have to do in order to effectively play this position, and since that’s one of the biggest things, it’s a challenge but it’s also a lot of fun, being able to tap into my athletic potential and figure out how to do certain movements and certain things.”

Bollers has made strides in many areas as he prepares for his third season in Madison. As Goetz mentioned, the game appears to be slowing down for him. That goes hand-in-hand with his budding football IQ, an area he singled out as where he’s improved the most from this year to last.

“I would say the biggest thing I’ve noticed is honestly football IQ,” he said. “Understanding backfield sets, understanding how to read a tackle, how to take an educated guess on what blocks you’re gonna get.”

His teammates also see tangible physical development from the redshirt sophomore.

“T.J, I feel like every year he gets a lot more physical for some reason,” Peterson said. “He gets a lot more physical, gets a lot stronger, throwing more guys around. His pass rush has improved tremendously, I’m just excited to see what he does come September.”

The road to playing time for Bollers isn’t paved with gold. Despite his impressive offseason, he still must contend with players like Peterson, Kaden Johnson and Jeff Pietrowski, all of whom have significantly more experience playing Big Ten football than he does.

Bollers will likely find his way into the two-deep prior to the opener, although the depth chart at outside linebacker projects to be very fluid.

“I do think it’s gonna be somewhat of a combined effort,” Mitchell told reporters in regards to rotating his outside linebackers. The coach stressed that the rotation will be situational, and players will play in spots and roles that fit their strengths.

Bollers has long waited his turn behind a revolving door of talented edge players in Madison. Now, the biggest outside linebacker on the team is primed to have the biggest season of his young career.