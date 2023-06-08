News More News
ago football Edit

Wisconsin's 2024, 2025 schedules released

Jon McNamara
BadgerBlitz.com Publisher

The Big Ten Conference announced opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons on Thursday. With UCLA and USC headed to the Big Ten, 2024 will be the first season with 16 teams and no divisional format.

According to a release, the 2024 season will also debut the Flex Protect Plus model, which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for universities. Each member institution will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.

The guaranteed annual protected matchups are Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, and UCLA-USC. The other two-play opponents for each member institution will change every two years.

Wisconsin has a difficult schedule in Luke Fickell's second year with the program.
Wisconsin has a difficult schedule in Luke Fickell's second year with the program. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
Wisconsin's 2024 Football Schedule
Date Opponent

8/31

Western Michigan

9/7

South Dakota

9/14

Alabama

TBD

Indiana

TBD

Minnesota

TBD

Penn State

TBD

Purdue

TBD

at Iowa

TBD

at Maryland

TBD

at Michigan

TBD

at USC

TBD

at Nebraska
Wisconsin's 2025 Football Schedule
Date Opponent

8/30

Miami (Ohio)

9/6

Middle Tennessee

9/13

at Alabama

TBD

lIlinois

TBD

Iowa

TBD

Michigan State

TBD

Ohio State

TBD

USC

TBD

at Minnesota

TBD

at Northwestern

TBD

at Rutgers

TBD

at UCLA

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}