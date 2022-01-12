Wisconsin's 2022 football schedule changes with Big Ten updates

The new schedule "accounts for alterations made during the 2020 football season," according to a Tuesday email from the Big Ten about the forthcoming changes.

The Big Ten announced its approval to the conference schedule on Wednesday via press release and the Big Ten Network's "B1G Today" show. Several updates for UW were apparent, as based on BadgerBlitz.com's notes below, only four weeks were left unchanged from what was seen in the program's 2021 Fact Book and previously on FBSchedules.com.

Two of Wisconsin's divisional matchups changed locations. That included the Oct. 22 contest against Purdue being played in Madison, and the Badgers will head to Lincoln for its now-Nov. 19 matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Wisconsin will host Illinois State, not Illinois, for its 2022 season-opener and the premiere of "Barry Alvarez Field" inside Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 3. The ensuing non-conference matchups at home against Washington State and New Mexico State stay in tact on Sept. 10 and 17, respectively, but more updates come thereafter.

UW will then travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Sept. 24 rather than on Nov. 12. Illinois's trip to Madison moves to Oct. 1, and road games at Northwestern and Michigan State bump down one week each. The athletic department announced later on Wednesday morning that its homecoming will be moved to the Oct. 22 clash with the Boilermakers.

Wisconsin's off weekend stays on the Oct. 29 date, but the home crossover contest against Maryland, previously scheduled for Oct. 15, jumps to Nov. 5. The Badgers will now head to Iowa City and Lincoln on Nov. 12 and 19 to take on the Hawkeyes and Huskers, respectively.

UW's Nov. 26 rivalry matchup with Minnesota in Madison remains unchanged in date and location.