MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin's running back room whittled last season due to unforeseen attrition and injuries. For the latter, two key contributors -- Isaac Guerendo and Chez Mellusi -- exited due to season-ending circumstances in October and November, respectively.

Flash-forward to late March and the beginning of UW's spring practice schedule, and progress has been made. But not enough for them to be full participants during these ongoing sessions.

Head coach Paul Chryst stated on March 21 that the duo of Guerendo and Mellusi, along with fifth-year senior Brady Schipper, "won't be doing much in spring practice."

Both Mellusi and Guerendo spoke with reporters on Monday inside the McClain Center, providing updates as to where they're at health-wise.

For Mellusi, who also acknowledged suffering a hamstring injury during the last week of fall camp, he confirmed he tore his left ACL in that November win at Rutgers. He left after UW's fourth play of its first series in the third quarter. However, he also thinks the knee injury occurred prior to him exiting the non-conference clash in Piscataway.

“It was kind of one of those things where I believe it happened earlier in the game, and my knee kind of felt kind of funny," Mellusi said. "And just being a ballplayer, I was just like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ So I went back in, and it kind of progressively got weaker, maybe like unstable, was kind of the feeling that I had.

“Then did the ACL tests, and that's kind of what determined to come out of the game.”