Week 1 of the Big Ten season saw Graham Mertz sling the ball around Camp Randall Stadium, breaking or tying single-game school records on way to a Wisconsin win. However, its run game seemed staggered, gaining only 182 yards on less than 3.5 yards per carry. How would UW respond to having two weeks off and offensive contributors absent against Michigan? You know, just a standard 341-yard effort on the ground on way to a 49-11 victory over the Wolverines on Saturday night. From the perspective of redshirt sophomore Nakia Watson, he was not surprised by the results. “We emphasized running this week," Watson said via Zoom after the game. "We know we have to play for each other, block for each other in order for the other person to be successful so I wasn't surprised at all how we ran. "I think we did a great job tonight."

Graham Mertz ⁦@BadgerFootball⁩ QB successful return! Here he is postgame pic.twitter.com/qyQrUmH5Tv — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) November 15, 2020

One could expect improvements in this stereotypical facet of Wisconsin football between Week 1 and Week 2, but what about from Week 1 to Week 4? The Badgers saw divisional matchups against Nebraska and Purdue canceled due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the program. On top of that, UW released its status report before kickoff, showing three key members of the offense -- running backs Garrett Groshek and Isaac Guerendo, along with left guard Josh Seltzner -- were not available for the contest against Michigan. That thrusted the focus onto the duo of Watson and former four-star signee, true freshman Jalen Berger. On the offensive line, Jon Dietzen moved to left guard while Logan Bruss and Tyler Beach took over at right guard and right tackle, respectively. All the uncertainty aside, Wisconsin responded with effort and results reminiscent of past offenses. It gained 6.7 yards per carry on the evening, and though no player went over 100 yards rushing, four accumulated at least 65 yards on the evening. Those quartet of Badgers — two tailbacks, a fullback and a wide receiver — highlighted the various ways the offense and its line overwhelmed a Michigan defense missing two key pieces in Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye. Head coach Paul Chryst complimented the offensive coaching staff, stating it "did a heck of a job putting together a package that fit."

Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger had a great debut against Michigan. (Associated Press)

Looking within those members of the backfield first, Watson gained only three yards more than his output against Illinois on Oct. 23; however, he improved his yards per carry average from 3.3 to 5.4. He finished Saturday night's contest with 65 yards on 12 attempts and scored two touchdowns on the ground. After the game, the redshirt sophomore tailback admitted that he worked on a key area that yielded results. “All week starting on Monday, I worked on the timing, trying to get in sync with the offensive linemen because last week I felt like I was still in a rush and not letting the line do what they do," Watson said. "I told the offensive line this week, I was like, ‘I'm gonna need y'all to run full speed in order for me to get my timing down.’ Like ‘Help me, help y'all,' you know? So I emphasized that all week.” With Groshek and Guerendo both unavailable, Berger stepped into a significant presence in the offense. The first-year back showcased his versatility in the win over Michigan. He eventually led the team in rushing, gaining 87 yards on 15 carries, finding the end zone on a 23-yard dash midway through the fourth quarter. He also showed he could be a target in the passing game, catching two passes for 13 yards. “Jalen's a great running back," Watson said. "He's a great addition to the backfield. He does have a lot of speed so that's something that he can add on to the running back position. He's still young right now, and I feel like once he gets everything going for himself, he's definitely going to be a great back.”

🚨 FIRST CAREER TD ALERT 🚨@BadgerFootball freshman @JalenBerger goes 23 yards for the score. pic.twitter.com/PgK8Q3UZ5P — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 15, 2020

Wisconsin was able to keep Michigan off-balance with its variations of jet sweeps that utilized its players getting on the edge. Senior wide receiver Danny Davis gained 65 yards on seven carries, including a four-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter, the Badgers utilized a reverse off of jet sweep look that caught the Wolverines' off-guard. True freshman Chimere Dike, stepping up with Jack Dunn, who was also unavailable for the game, was the recipient of that opportunity and ran 30 yards to help set up the offense's first touchdown of the game. Chryst praised offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph for "packaging" up the jet sweep, as well as Davis's cut on that rushing score to put Wisconsin up 42-11 with 9:36 to play in the lopsided contest. However, he also looked broader at the unit that included the line and other key blockers. "You need everyone to do their part, and I thought we had that," Chryst said. "Certainly in the jet sweeps, I think we had a belly on the goal line. We talk about our linemen, if your feet are in the end zone, the [running] back will be in the end zone, and every lineman and tight end and fullback, their feet were in the end zone. Just guys got after it and played well.”

