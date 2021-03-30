BadgerBlitz - Wisconsin Roster Notes: Preston Zachman Moves to Safety

Of the few notable differences on UW’s roster, second-year prospect Preston Zachman was switched to safety from inside linebacker while fourth-year receiver Taj Mustapha , fifth-year offensive lineman Aaron Vopal and fourth-year defensive end Boyd Dietzen are not on the roster.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin released its spring 2021 practice roster on Tuesday with few surprises and position changes, a sign that head coach Paul Chryst and his staff like the makeup of the roster as it sits.

Wisconsin already had three linebackers committed when they accepted Zachman’s verbal commitment in September 2020. Raising eyebrows at UW’s high school summer camp. Zachman played quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and outside linebacker for Catawissa (PA) Southern Colombia. He was listed last season as an inside linebacker and played against Michigan on special teams.

Speaking to reporters Monday prior to spring, Chryst said there are 44 players on the roster who will be participating in their first spring practices and that their evaluation process is ongoing.

“I’ve always believed that you need some time to find where guys best fit,” Chryst said. “Certainly if we had any ideas, you would have done it right after the season so they have the offseason to prepare themselves for it. That’s not to say through spring ball something might happen, and you move someone … For the most part right now, I think we’ve got everyone in their spots.”

Mustapha was one of the heralded six Michigan prospects to commit to Wisconsin’s 2018 recruiting class. A three-star recruit and a first-team all-state selection his senior season, Mustpaha had 2,445 yards over three varsity seasons but has had one catch for three yards and a touchdown in three seasons with UW. He’s played in just eight games.

Dietzen played in all 14 games in 2019 as a redshirt freshman but did not appear in any games last season while dealing with a back injury. Originally a defensive end before being switched to the offensive line, Vopal appeared in all seven games last season and has played in 25 during his career, mostly on special teams.



Other changes

Inside linebacker Leo Chenal changed from No.45 to No.5 while long snapper Peter Bowden switched from No.63 to No.47.

Wisconsin’s seven early enrollees from its 2021 class made its first appearance on the roster. Outside linebacker T.J. Bollers (6-2, 258) will wear No.3, cornerback Al Ashford (6-0, 180) has No.27, inside linebacker Jake Chaney (5-11, 224) has No.36, tight end Jack Pugh (6-5, 229) has No.47, walk-on long snapper Duncan McKinley (6-2, 223) is No.64, offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (6-8, 289) is No.71) and defensive lineman Mike Jarvis (6-4, 272) is No.97.