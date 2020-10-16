Wisconsin requests transcripts for 2022 in-state LB Brent Jeske
Wisconsin has been in contact with Brent Jeske since the Sept. 1 contact period began this fall for prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.
The next step for the 6-foot-2, 210-pound in-state linebacker is to get his transcripts in the hands of the Badgers coaching staff. And with a 3.8 GPA and strong interest from a handful of Ivy League schools, that should be a quick hurdle for Jeske to cross.
"I do have pretty good grades," Jeske told BadgerBlitz.com. "I have a lot of college classes I’m taking this year as well, and I have about a 3.8 GPA right now.
"The feedback from Wisconsin has been pretty good. We’ve been in touch for about two months now and they've been sending me stuff before my games on Friday nights. I also got asked to send my transcript to (recruiting assistant) Mike Carens this week."
As a sophomore, Jeske, who grew up following the Wisconsin program, had 35 total tackles and one interception.
"Yes, 100 percent it’s been a dream to play for an in-state powerhouse that I grew up watching just about every Saturday," Jeske said. "It’s just been a dream and to see it start to come true, it means a lot. But it seems like a true family down there at Wisconsin and that’s what I like to see."
Playing quarterback and linebacker this fall, Jeske has led Colby to a 3-0 start this season.
"Yes I do play quarterback, but I’m treated more like a running back with our read-option offense," Jeske said. "Right now most schools are liking me as linebacker/safety and running back, so I’m not 100 percent sure of my future position. They said they're not 100 percent sure, either
"So far I’ve heard from 14 Division 1 schools and all the local Division 3 schools. I’ve heard from Wisconsin, Liberty, Duke, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota State, Akron, Ohio, Cornell, Appalachian State and Holy Cross. The most attention has been coming from Wisconsin, Columbia and Harvard."
When offer No. 1 does come in, Jeske has a good idea what school will be on the giving end.
"I’m thinking my first offer will come from Columbia," he said. "The feedback has been amazing - they’ve been sending me emails just about every other day on what’s it’s like over there and I’ve got some feedback from the players there and why they chose Columbia. Also, North Dakota State called my coach and I should be getting in touch with them pretty soon as well, which is pretty exciting.
"I'm looking at schools and what they have to offer. I’m leaning towards being something in the medical or law fields. I also want to feel like I’m in a family when I commit as well."