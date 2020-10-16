Wisconsin has been in contact with Brent Jeske since the Sept. 1 contact period began this fall for prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. The next step for the 6-foot-2, 210-pound in-state linebacker is to get his transcripts in the hands of the Badgers coaching staff. And with a 3.8 GPA and strong interest from a handful of Ivy League schools, that should be a quick hurdle for Jeske to cross.

"I do have pretty good grades," Jeske told BadgerBlitz.com. "I have a lot of college classes I’m taking this year as well, and I have about a 3.8 GPA right now. "The feedback from Wisconsin has been pretty good. We’ve been in touch for about two months now and they've been sending me stuff before my games on Friday nights. I also got asked to send my transcript to (recruiting assistant) Mike Carens this week." As a sophomore, Jeske, who grew up following the Wisconsin program, had 35 total tackles and one interception. "Yes, 100 percent it’s been a dream to play for an in-state powerhouse that I grew up watching just about every Saturday," Jeske said. "It’s just been a dream and to see it start to come true, it means a lot. But it seems like a true family down there at Wisconsin and that’s what I like to see."

