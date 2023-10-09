Wisconsin releases Week 7 depth chart for Iowa, Illinois kickoff time set
MADISON -- Preparation to face Iowa continued for Wisconsin, as the two programs clash in Madison on Saturday.
The Badgers unveiled their Week 7 depth chart Monday within the program's game notes.
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
T. Mordecai (GR | 6-3, 218)
|
B. Locke (R-FR | 6-1, 200)
|
RB
|
B. Allen (JR | 6-2, 245)
|
J. Acker (R-SO | 6-1, 235)
|
WR
|
B. Green (R-JR | 6-1, 215)
|
CJ Williams (SO | 6-2, 197)
|
WR
|
C. Dike (SR | 6-1, 200)
|
Q. Burroughs (R-FR | 6-3, 208)
|
SLOT
|
W. Pauling (R-SO | 5-10, 187)
|
S. Bell (R-SO | 6-0, 195) OR
V. Anthony (SO | 6-0 |183)
|
TE
|
H. Rucci (R-SR | 6-4, 253)
|
T. Ashcraft (FR | 6-5, 245)
|
LT
|
J. Nelson (R-JR | 6-7, 311)
|
N. Rucci (R-SO | 6-8, 300)
|
LG
|
J. Huber (R-JR | 6-5, 311)
|
J. Brunner (R-FR | 6-5, 318)
|
C
|
T. Bortolini (R-JR | 6-4, 310)
|
D. Barrett (R-JR | 6-5, 320)
|
RG
|
M. Furtney (GR | 6-5, 316)
|
JP Benzschawel (R-SO | 6-6, 312)
|
RT
|
R. Mahlman (R-SO | 6-8, 320)
|
T. Wedig (R-JR | 6-7, 318)
|
|
|
DE
|
R. Johnson (R-SR | 6-2, 295)
|
C. McDonald (R-JR | 6-6, 285)
|
NT
|
G. Paez (R-SR | 6-3, 310)
|
B. Barten (R-JR | 6-5, 303)
|
DE
|
J. Thompson Jr. (R-JR | 6-5, 288)
|
D. Varner (R-JR | 6-3, 275)
|
OLB
|
D. Peterson (R-SO | 6-1, 245)
|
K. Johnson (R-JR | 6-2, 248)
|
ILB
|
J. Turner (R-JR | 6-1, 238)
|
T. Grass (R-SR | 6-2, 234)
|
ILB
|
M. Njongmeta (R-SR | 6-0, 240) OR
|
J. Chaney (JR | 5-11, 235)
|
OLB
|
C.J. Goetz (GR | 6-3, 240)
|
J. Pietrowski (R-JR | 6-2, 243)
|
CB
|
R. Hallman (R-SO | 5-10, 177)
|
J. Duclona (FR | 5-10, 184)
|
SS
|
H. Wohler (JR | 6-2, 211)
|
P. Zachman (R-SO | 6-1, 207) OR
A. Brown (SO | 6-1, 204)
|
FS
|
K. Latu (SR | 6-0, 196)
|
T. Blaylock (GR | 5-11, 208)
|
CB
|
A. Smith (GR | 5-11, 183)
|
N. Fourqurean (JR | 6-1, 190)
|
NB
|
J. Maitre (R-SR | 5-10 | 188)
|
O. Arnett (R-SO) | 5-11, 208)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Bertrams (FR | 6-3, 225)
|
J. Van Dyke (SR | 6-5, 218)
|
FG
|
N. Vakos (SO | 6-1, 198)
|
N. Van Zelst (R-SO | 5-11, 204)
|
KO
|
J. Van Dyke (SR | 6-5, 218)
|
G. Lahm (SO | 6-0, 223)
|
LS
|
P. Bowden (R-SR | 6-2, 245)
|
K. Bessert (FR | 6-2, 230)
|
H
|
G. Meyers (R-JR | 6-1, 202)
|
|
PR
|
C. Dike (SR | 6-1, 198)
|
W. Pauling (R-SO | 5-10, 186)
|
KR
|
C. Dike (SR | 6-1, 198)
|
W. Pauling (R-SO | 5-10, 186)
WISCONSIN VS. ILLINOIS KICKOFF TIME SET
