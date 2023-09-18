MADISON -- Preparation to face Purdue began for Wisconsin, as the two programs clash in West Lafayette on Friday. The Badgers unveiled their Week 4 depth chart Monday within the program's game notes.

Official Week 4 Depth Chart Pos. First Team Second Team QB T. Mordecai (GR | 6-3, 218) B. Locke (R-FR | 6-1, 200) RB B. Allen (JR | 6-2, 245) C. Mellusi (R-SR | 5-11, 212) WR B. Green (R-JR | 6-1, 215) CJ Williams (SO | 6-2, 197) WR C. Dike (SR | 6-1, 200) Q. Burroughs (R-FR | 6-3, 208) SLOT W. Pauling (R-SO | 5-10, 187) S. Bell (R-SO | 6-0, 195) OR V. Anthony (SO | 6-0 |183) TE H. Rucci (R-SR | 6-4, 253) T. Ashcraft (FR | 6-5, 245) LT J. Nelson (R-JR | 6-7, 311) N. Rucci (R-SO | 6-8, 300) LG J. Huber (R-JR | 6-5, 311) J. Brunner (R-FR | 6-5, 318) C T. Bortolini (R-JR | 6-4, 310) D. Barrett (R-JR | 6-5, 320) RG M. Furtney (GR | 6-5, 316) JP Benzschawel (R-SO | 6-6, 312) RT R. Mahlman (R-SO | 6-8, 320) T. Wedig (R-JR | 6-7, 318)



DE R. Johnson (R-SR | 6-2, 295) C. McDonald (R-JR | 6-6, 285) NT G. Paez (R-SR | 6-3, 310) B. Barten (R-JR | 6-5, 303) DE J. Thompson Jr. (R-JR | 6-5, 288) D. Varner (R-JR | 6-3, 275) OLB D. Peterson (R-SO | 6-1, 245) K. Johnson (R-JR | 6-2, 248) ILB M. Njongmeta (R-SR | 6-0, 240) T. Grass (R-SR | 6-2, 234) ILB J. Turner (R-JR | 6-1, 238) OR J. Chaney (JR | 5-11, 235) OLB C.J. Goetz (GR | 6-3, 240) J. Pietrowski (R-JR | 6-2, 243) CB R. Hallman (R-SO | 5-10, 177) J. Duclona (FR | 5-10, 184) SS H. Wohler (JR | 6-2, 211) P. Zachman (R-SO | 6-1, 207) OR A. Brown (SO | 6-1, 204) FS K. Latu (SR | 6-0, 196) T. Blaylock (GR | 5-11, 208) CB A. Smith (GR | 5-11, 183) N. Fourqurean (JR | 6-1, 190) NB J. Maitre (R-SR | 5-10 | 188) O. Arnett (R-SO) | 5-11, 208)





P A. Bertrams (FR | 6-3, 225) J. Van Dyke (SR | 6-5, 218) FG N. Vakos (SO | 6-1, 198) N. Van Zelst (R-SO | 5-11, 204) KO J. Van Dyke (SR | 6-5, 218) G. Lahm (SO | 6-0, 223) LS P. Bowden (R-SR | 6-2, 245) K. Bessert (FR | 6-2, 230) H G. Meyers (R-JR | 6-1, 202)

PR C. Dike (SR | 6-1, 198) W. Pauling (R-SO | 5-10, 186) KR C. Dike (SR | 6-1, 198) W. Pauling (R-SO | 5-10, 186)

WOHLER TAKES HOME CONFERENCE HONORS

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Wohler picked off two passes in Wisconsin's 35-14 win over Georgia Southern and made a team-high 10 tackles, including a sack. He was the first Badger to pick off two passes in a game since John Torchio vs. Purdue on Oct. 22, 2022. Wohler recorded 10 tackles to improve his streak of 10-plus tackles per game to three straight games, becoming the first Badger to do so since Leo Chenal in 2021.

PROJECTED 2023 SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION

