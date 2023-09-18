News More News
Wisconsin releases Week 4 depth chart, Hunter Wohler takes home honors

MADISON -- Preparation to face Purdue began for Wisconsin, as the two programs clash in West Lafayette on Friday.

The Badgers unveiled their Week 4 depth chart Monday within the program's game notes.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Official Week 4 Depth Chart
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

T. Mordecai (GR | 6-3, 218)

B. Locke (R-FR | 6-1, 200)

RB

B. Allen (JR | 6-2, 245)

C. Mellusi (R-SR | 5-11, 212)

WR

B. Green (R-JR | 6-1, 215)

CJ Williams (SO | 6-2, 197)

WR

C. Dike (SR | 6-1, 200)

Q. Burroughs (R-FR | 6-3, 208)

SLOT

W. Pauling (R-SO | 5-10, 187)

S. Bell (R-SO | 6-0, 195) OR

V. Anthony (SO | 6-0 |183)

TE

H. Rucci (R-SR | 6-4, 253)

T. Ashcraft (FR | 6-5, 245)

LT

J. Nelson (R-JR | 6-7, 311)

N. Rucci (R-SO | 6-8, 300)

LG

J. Huber (R-JR | 6-5, 311)

J. Brunner (R-FR | 6-5, 318)

C

T. Bortolini (R-JR | 6-4, 310)

D. Barrett (R-JR | 6-5, 320)

RG

M. Furtney (GR | 6-5, 316)

JP Benzschawel (R-SO | 6-6, 312)

RT

R. Mahlman (R-SO | 6-8, 320)

T. Wedig (R-JR | 6-7, 318)



DE

R. Johnson (R-SR | 6-2, 295)

C. McDonald (R-JR | 6-6, 285)

NT

G. Paez (R-SR | 6-3, 310)

B. Barten (R-JR | 6-5, 303)

DE

J. Thompson Jr. (R-JR | 6-5, 288)

D. Varner (R-JR | 6-3, 275)

OLB

D. Peterson (R-SO | 6-1, 245)

K. Johnson (R-JR | 6-2, 248)

ILB

M. Njongmeta (R-SR | 6-0, 240)

T. Grass (R-SR | 6-2, 234)

ILB

J. Turner (R-JR | 6-1, 238) OR

J. Chaney (JR | 5-11, 235)

OLB

C.J. Goetz (GR | 6-3, 240)

J. Pietrowski (R-JR | 6-2, 243)

CB

R. Hallman (R-SO | 5-10, 177)

J. Duclona (FR | 5-10, 184)

SS

H. Wohler (JR | 6-2, 211)

P. Zachman (R-SO | 6-1, 207) OR

A. Brown (SO | 6-1, 204)

FS

K. Latu (SR | 6-0, 196)

T. Blaylock (GR | 5-11, 208)

CB

A. Smith (GR | 5-11, 183)

N. Fourqurean (JR | 6-1, 190)

NB

J. Maitre (R-SR | 5-10 | 188)

O. Arnett (R-SO) | 5-11, 208)




P

A. Bertrams (FR | 6-3, 225)

J. Van Dyke (SR | 6-5, 218)

FG

N. Vakos (SO | 6-1, 198)

N. Van Zelst (R-SO | 5-11, 204)

KO

J. Van Dyke (SR | 6-5, 218)

G. Lahm (SO | 6-0, 223)

LS

P. Bowden (R-SR | 6-2, 245)

K. Bessert (FR | 6-2, 230)

H

G. Meyers (R-JR | 6-1, 202)


PR

C. Dike (SR | 6-1, 198)

W. Pauling (R-SO | 5-10, 186)

KR

C. Dike (SR | 6-1, 198)

W. Pauling (R-SO | 5-10, 186)

WOHLER TAKES HOME CONFERENCE HONORS

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler.
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Wohler picked off two passes in Wisconsin's 35-14 win over Georgia Southern and made a team-high 10 tackles, including a sack. He was the first Badger to pick off two passes in a game since John Torchio vs. Purdue on Oct. 22, 2022.

Wohler recorded 10 tackles to improve his streak of 10-plus tackles per game to three straight games, becoming the first Badger to do so since Leo Chenal in 2021.

