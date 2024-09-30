Advertisement

Published Sep 30, 2024
Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 6 against Purdue
BadgerBlitz.com Staff
BadgerBlitz.com Staff

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and Purdue are set to square off at Camp Randall on Saturday afternoon in Madison.

The Badgers unveiled their Week 6 depth chart on Monday within the program's game notes.

Official Week 5 Depth Chart: Purdue
Pos.First TeamSecond Team

QB

B. Locke (R-SO | 6-0, 205)

M. Mettauer (FR | 6-4, 230)

RB

C. Mellusi (6TH-SR | 5-11, 212) OR

T. Walker (R-SR | 5-9, 218)

C. Yacamelli (R-SO | 6-0, 215)

WR

B. Green (R-SR | 6-3, 213)

T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 176)

WR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0 |188) OR

CJ Williams (JR | 6-1, 196)

Q. Burroughs (R-SO | 6-2, 212)

SLOT

W. Pauling (R-JR | 5-10, 190)

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)

TE

T. Ashcraft (SO | 6-5, 255)

R. Nowakowski (R-SR | 6-1, 243)

LT

J. Nelson (R-SR | 6-7, 316)

B. Nelson (R-SO | 6-6, 302)

LG

J. Brunner (R-SO | 6-5, 313)

J. Durand (R-FR | 6-5, 305)

C

J. Renfro (R-SR | 6-4, 302)

K. Kodanko (R-SR | 6-2, 308)

RG

J. Huber (R-SR | 6-5, 310)

JP Benzschawel (R-JR | 6-6, 312)

RT

R. Mahlman (R-JR | 6-8, 308)

K. Heywood (FR | 6-8, 325)



DL

B. Barten (R-SR | 6-5, 308)

E. Hills (SR | 6-3, 282)

DL

C. Neal (R-SO | 6-0, 290)

C. McDonald (R-SR | 6-6, 285)

OLB

A. Witt (R-JR | 6-6, 247)

D. Peterson (R-JR | 6-1, 248)

ILB

J. Chaney (SR | 5-11, 233)

T. Curtis (SO | 6-2, 228)

ILB

J. Thomas (R-SR | 6-4, 245)

C. Alliegro (SO | 6-2, 240)

OLB

L. Lowery (R-SR | 6-3, 252) OR

J. Pius (R-SR | 6-4, 250)

S. Cheeks (R-SO | 6-3, 230)

CB

R. Hallman (R-JR | 5-10, 185)

J. Duclona (SO | 5-11, 190) OR

R.J. Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193)

SS

H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 218)

A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 210)

FS

P. Zachman (R-SR | 6-1, 212)

K. Latu (R-SR | 6-0, 208)

CB

N. Fourqurean (R-SR | 6-1, 190)

R.J. Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193) OR

X. Lucas (FR | 6-2, 198)

NB

M. Lofy (R-SR) | 5-10, 188)

A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 210)




P

A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)

FG

N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)

G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)

KO

G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)

N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)

LS

C. Pfeiffer (R-SR | 6-0, 225)

D. McKinley (R-SR | 6-2, 222)

H

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)

A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)

PR

T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 176)

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 188)

KR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 188)

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)

PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION 

info icon
