Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 6 against Purdue

in other news
Buy or Sell: Week 6 Storylines vs. Purdue
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 6 storylines.
Visitor preview: Current commits, high-priority 2026 targets headed to UW
Following is a breakdown of who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' showdown against Purdue.
Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers
Boiler Upload's Dub Jellison previews the matchup with Purdue.
BadgerBlitz TV: Running Back Rotations, Purdue Visitors and Much More
Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss how the Badgers will sort out their running back room.
in other news
Buy or Sell: Week 6 Storylines vs. Purdue
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 6 storylines.
Visitor preview: Current commits, high-priority 2026 targets headed to UW
Following is a breakdown of who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' showdown against Purdue.
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and Purdue are set to square off at Camp Randall on Saturday afternoon in Madison.
The Badgers unveiled their Week 6 depth chart on Monday within the program's game notes.
PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook