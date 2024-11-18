Published Nov 18, 2024
Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 13 against Nebraska
BadgerBlitz.com Staff
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and Nebraska are set to square off on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.

The Badgers unveiled their Week 13 depth chart on Monday within the program's game notes.

Official Week 13 Depth Chart: Nebraska
Pos.First TeamSecond Team

QB

B. Locke (R-SO | 6-0, 205)

M. Mettauer (FR | 6-4, 230)

RB

T. Walker (R-SR | 5-9, 218)

D. Dupree (FR | 5-10, 205) OR

C. Yacamelli (R-SO | 6-0, 215)

WR

B. Green (R-SR | 6-3, 213)

CJ Williams (JR | 6-1, 196)

WR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0 |188)

Q. Burroughs (R-SO | 6-2, 212)

SLOT

W. Pauling (R-JR | 5-10, 190)

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)

TE

R. Nowakowski (R-SR | 6-1, 243)

T. Ashcraft (SO | 6-5, 255)

LT

J. Nelson (R-SR | 6-7, 316)

B. Nelson (R-SO | 6-6, 302)

LG

J. Brunner (R-SO | 6-5, 313)

J. Durand (R-FR | 6-5, 305)

C

J. Renfro (R-SR | 6-4, 302)

K. Kodanko (R-SR | 6-2, 308)

RG

J. Huber (R-SR | 6-5, 310)

JP Benzschawel (R-JR | 6-6, 312)

RT

R. Mahlman (R-JR | 6-8, 308)

K. Heywood (FR | 6-8, 325)



DL

B. Barten (R-SR | 6-5, 308)

E. Hills (SR | 6-3, 282)

DL

C. Neal (R-SO | 6-0, 290)

C. McDonald (R-SR | 6-6, 285)

OLB

D. Peterson (R-JR | 6-1, 248)

A. Witt (R-JR | 6-6, 247)

ILB

J. Chaney (SR | 5-11, 233)

T. Curtis (SO | 6-2, 228)

ILB

J. Thomas (R-SR | 6-4, 245)

C. Alliegro (SO | 6-2, 240)

OLB

L. Lowery (R-SR | 6-3, 252)

S. Cheeks (R-SO | 6-3, 230) OR

J. Pius (R-SR | 6-4, 250)

CB

R. Hallman (R-JR | 5-10, 185)

J. Duclona (SO | 5-11, 190) OR

R.J. Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193)

SS

H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 218)

O. Arnett (R-JR | 5-11, 210)

FS

P. Zachman (R-SR | 6-1, 212)

A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 210)

CB

N. Fourqurean (R-SR | 6-1, 190)

R.J. Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193) OR

X. Lucas (FR | 6-2, 198)

NB

A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 210)

M. Lofy (R-SR) | 5-10, 188)




P

A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)

FG

N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)

G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)

KO

G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)

N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)

LS

C. Pfeiffer (R-SR | 6-0, 225)

D. McKinley (R-SR | 6-2, 222)

H

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)

A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)

PR

T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 176)

H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 218)

KR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 188)

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)

PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION 

_________________________________________________


