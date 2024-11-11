Published Nov 11, 2024
Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 12 against Oregon
BadgerBlitz.com Staff
BadgerBlitz.com Staff

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and Oregon are set to square off on Saturday evening under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers unveiled their Week 12 depth chart on Monday within the program's game notes.

Official Week 12 Depth Chart: Oregon
Pos.First TeamSecond Team

QB

B. Locke (R-SO | 6-0, 205)

M. Mettauer (FR | 6-4, 230)

RB

T. Walker (R-SR | 5-9, 218)

D. Dupree (FR | 5-10, 205) OR

C. Yacamelli (R-SO | 6-0, 215)

WR

B. Green (R-SR | 6-3, 213)

CJ Williams (JR | 6-1, 196)

WR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0 |188)

Q. Burroughs (R-SO | 6-2, 212)

SLOT

W. Pauling (R-JR | 5-10, 190)

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)

TE

R. Nowakowski (R-SR | 6-1, 243)

T. Ashcraft (SO | 6-5, 255)

LT

J. Nelson (R-SR | 6-7, 316)

B. Nelson (R-SO | 6-6, 302)

LG

J. Brunner (R-SO | 6-5, 313)

J. Durand (R-FR | 6-5, 305)

C

J. Renfro (R-SR | 6-4, 302)

K. Kodanko (R-SR | 6-2, 308)

RG

J. Huber (R-SR | 6-5, 310)

JP Benzschawel (R-JR | 6-6, 312)

RT

R. Mahlman (R-JR | 6-8, 308)

K. Heywood (FR | 6-8, 325)



DL

B. Barten (R-SR | 6-5, 308)

E. Hills (SR | 6-3, 282)

DL

C. Neal (R-SO | 6-0, 290)

C. McDonald (R-SR | 6-6, 285)

OLB

D. Peterson (R-JR | 6-1, 248)

A. Witt (R-JR | 6-6, 247)

ILB

J. Chaney (SR | 5-11, 233)

T. Curtis (SO | 6-2, 228)

ILB

J. Thomas (R-SR | 6-4, 245)

C. Alliegro (SO | 6-2, 240)

OLB

L. Lowery (R-SR | 6-3, 252)

S. Cheeks (R-SO | 6-3, 230) OR

J. Pius (R-SR | 6-4, 250)

CB

R. Hallman (R-JR | 5-10, 185)

J. Duclona (SO | 5-11, 190) OR

R.J. Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193)

SS

H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 218)

O. Arnett (R-JR | 5-11, 210)

FS

P. Zachman (R-SR | 6-1, 212)

A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 210)

CB

N. Fourqurean (R-SR | 6-1, 190)

R.J. Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193) OR

X. Lucas (FR | 6-2, 198)

NB

A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 210)

M. Lofy (R-SR) | 5-10, 188)




P

A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)

FG

N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)

G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)

KO

G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)

N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)

LS

C. Pfeiffer (R-SR | 6-0, 225)

D. McKinley (R-SR | 6-2, 222)

H

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)

A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)

PR

T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 176)

H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 218)

KR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 188)

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)

PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION 

