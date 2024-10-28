Advertisement
Published Oct 28, 2024
Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 10 against Iowa
BadgerBlitz.com Staff
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and Iowa are set to square off on Saturday evening in Iowa City.

The Badgers unveiled their Week 10 depth chart on Monday within the program's game notes.

Official Week 10 Depth Chart: Iowa
Pos.First TeamSecond Team

QB

B. Locke (R-SO | 6-0, 205)

M. Mettauer (FR | 6-4, 230)

RB

T. Walker (R-SR | 5-9, 218)

C. Yacamelli (R-SO | 6-0, 215) OR

D. Dupree (FR | 5-10, 205)

WR

B. Green (R-SR | 6-3, 213)

CJ Williams (JR | 6-1, 196)

WR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0 |188)

Q. Burroughs (R-SO | 6-2, 212)

SLOT

W. Pauling (R-JR | 5-10, 190)

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)

TE

R. Nowakowski (R-SR | 6-1, 243)

T. Ashcraft (SO | 6-5, 255)

LT

J. Nelson (R-SR | 6-7, 316)

B. Nelson (R-SO | 6-6, 302)

LG

J. Brunner (R-SO | 6-5, 313)

J. Durand (R-FR | 6-5, 305)

C

J. Renfro (R-SR | 6-4, 302)

K. Kodanko (R-SR | 6-2, 308)

RG

J. Huber (R-SR | 6-5, 310)

JP Benzschawel (R-JR | 6-6, 312)

RT

R. Mahlman (R-JR | 6-8, 308)

K. Heywood (FR | 6-8, 325)



DL

B. Barten (R-SR | 6-5, 308)

E. Hills (SR | 6-3, 282)

DL

C. Neal (R-SO | 6-0, 290)

C. McDonald (R-SR | 6-6, 285)

OLB

D. Peterson (R-JR | 6-1, 248)

A. Witt (R-JR | 6-6, 247)

ILB

J. Chaney (SR | 5-11, 233)

T. Curtis (SO | 6-2, 228)

ILB

J. Thomas (R-SR | 6-4, 245)

C. Alliegro (SO | 6-2, 240)

OLB

L. Lowery (R-SR | 6-3, 252)

S. Cheeks (R-SO | 6-3, 230) OR

J. Pius (R-SR | 6-4, 250)

CB

R. Hallman (R-JR | 5-10, 185)

J. Duclona (SO | 5-11, 190) OR

R.J. Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193)

SS

H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 218)

O. Arnett (R-JR | 5-11, 210)

FS

P. Zachman (R-SR | 6-1, 212)

A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 210)

CB

N. Fourqurean (R-SR | 6-1, 190)

R.J. Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193) OR

X. Lucas (FR | 6-2, 198)

NB

A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 210)

M. Lofy (R-SR) | 5-10, 188)




P

A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)

FG

N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)

G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)

KO

G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)

N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)

LS

C. Pfeiffer (R-SR | 6-0, 225)

D. McKinley (R-SR | 6-2, 222)

H

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)

A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)

PR

T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 176)

H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 218)

KR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 188)

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)

PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION 

info icon
_________________________________________________


