News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-15 10:12:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin releases depth chart and injury report for Nebraska

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MADISON - Wisconsin's preparation for Nebraska continued Tuesday as the two programs are set to clash in Lincoln this weekend.

The Badgers unveiled their Week 12 depth chart Tuesday within the program's game notes.

DEPTH CHART

Wisconsin could get defensive end Isaiah Mullens back for Nebraska.
Wisconsin could get defensive end Isaiah Mullens back for Nebraska. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
WEEK 12 DEPTH CHART
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

G. Mertz (4TH-JR | 6-3, 216)

C. Wolf (R-SR | 6-1, 195)

RB

B. Allen (SO | 6-2, 235)

I. Guerendo (R-SR | 6-0, 223)

FB

J. Acker (R-FR | 6-1, 239)

R. Nowakowski (3RD-SO | 6-1, 237)

WR

C. Dike (JR | 6-1, 195)

D. Engram (4TH-JR | 5-9, 170)

WR

S. Bell (R-FR | 6-0, 190)

K. Lewis (SO | 6-2, 190)

TE

H. Rucci (4TH-JR | 6-5, 256)

J. Eschenbach (5TH-SR | 6-6, 241)

LT

J. Nelson (3RD-SO | 6-7, 310)

N. Rucci (R-FR | 6-8, 297)

LG

T. Bortolini (3RD-SO | 6-4, 313)

T. Beach (6TH-SR | 6-6, 317)

C

J. Tippmann (4TH-JR | 6-6, 317)

D. Barrett (3RD-SO | 6-5, 320)

RG

T. Wedig (3RD-SO | 6-7, 315)

M. Furtney (5TH-SR | 6-5, 315)

RT

R. Mahlman (R-FR | 6-8, 315)

T. Wedig (3RD-SO | 6-7, 315)



DE

R. Johnson (4TH-JR | 6-2, 293)

C. McDonald (3RD-SO | 6-6, 285)

NT

K. Benton (SR | 6-4, 315)

G. Paez (4TH-JR | 6-3, 316)

DE

I. Mullens (5TH-SR | 6-4, 303)

J. Thompson Jr. (3RD-SO | 6-5, 295)

OLB

N. Herbig (JR | 6-2, 228)

K. Johnson (3RD-SO | 6-2, 230)

ILB

M. Njongmeta (4TH-JR | 6-0, 229)

J. Chaney (SO | 5-11, 229)

ILB

J. Turner (3RD-SO | 6-1, 225)

T. Grass (4TH-JR | 6-2, 232)

OLB

C.J. Goetz (5TH-SR | 6-3, 232)

D. Peterson (R-FR | 6-1, 244)

CB

J. Shaw (6TH-SR | 5-11, 187)

J. Clark (7TH-SR | 5-11, 180)

SS

J. Torchio (5TH-SR | 6-1, 211)

T. Toler (R-JR | 5-11, 195)

FS

K. Latu (JR | 6-0, 195)

H. Wohler (SO | 6-2, 210)

CB

A. Smith (5TH-SR | 5-11, 183)

R. Hallman (R-FR | 5-10, 177)

NB

C. Dort (6TH-SR | 5-11, 183)

M. Lofy (R-SO | 5-10 | 189)




P

A. Vujnovich (5TH-SR | 6-3, 230)

G. Meyers (3RD-SO | 6-1, 194)

FG

N. Van Zelst (R-FR | 5-11, 184)

G. Lahm (FR | 6-0, 225)

KO

J. Van Dyke (JR | 6-5, 214)

G. Lahm (FR | 6-0, 225)

LS

P. Bowden (4TH-JR | 6-2, 233)

Z. Zei (R-FR | 6-2, 221)

H

G. Meyers (3RD-SO | 6-1, 194)

A. Vujnovich (5TH-SR | 6-3, 230)

PR

D. Engram (4TH-JR | 5-9, 170)

C. Dike (JR | 6-1, 195)

KR

I. Guerendo (5TH-SR | 6-0, 223)

K. Lewis (SO | 6-2, 190)

INJURY REPORT

Chez Mellusi is no longer listed on Wisconsin's injury report.
Chez Mellusi is no longer listed on Wisconsin's injury report. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
WEEK 12 INJURY REPORT
Player Listed Injury

OUT FOR NEBRASKA

OLB Aaron Witt

Leg (right)

OUT FOR SEASON

DE Mike Jarvis

Leg (left)

TE Clay Cundiff

Leg (left)

TE Cam Large

Lef (left)

ILB Luna Larson

Leg (right)

CB Al Ashford

Leg (left)

S Travian Blaylock

Leg (right)

DE Isaac Townsend

Leg (left)


_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}