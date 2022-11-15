Wisconsin releases depth chart and injury report for Nebraska
MADISON - Wisconsin's preparation for Nebraska continued Tuesday as the two programs are set to clash in Lincoln this weekend.
The Badgers unveiled their Week 12 depth chart Tuesday within the program's game notes.
DEPTH CHART
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
G. Mertz (4TH-JR | 6-3, 216)
|
C. Wolf (R-SR | 6-1, 195)
|
RB
|
B. Allen (SO | 6-2, 235)
|
I. Guerendo (R-SR | 6-0, 223)
|
FB
|
J. Acker (R-FR | 6-1, 239)
|
R. Nowakowski (3RD-SO | 6-1, 237)
|
WR
|
C. Dike (JR | 6-1, 195)
|
D. Engram (4TH-JR | 5-9, 170)
|
WR
|
S. Bell (R-FR | 6-0, 190)
|
K. Lewis (SO | 6-2, 190)
|
TE
|
H. Rucci (4TH-JR | 6-5, 256)
|
J. Eschenbach (5TH-SR | 6-6, 241)
|
LT
|
J. Nelson (3RD-SO | 6-7, 310)
|
N. Rucci (R-FR | 6-8, 297)
|
LG
|
T. Bortolini (3RD-SO | 6-4, 313)
|
T. Beach (6TH-SR | 6-6, 317)
|
C
|
J. Tippmann (4TH-JR | 6-6, 317)
|
D. Barrett (3RD-SO | 6-5, 320)
|
RG
|
T. Wedig (3RD-SO | 6-7, 315)
|
M. Furtney (5TH-SR | 6-5, 315)
|
RT
|
R. Mahlman (R-FR | 6-8, 315)
|
T. Wedig (3RD-SO | 6-7, 315)
|
|
|
DE
|
R. Johnson (4TH-JR | 6-2, 293)
|
C. McDonald (3RD-SO | 6-6, 285)
|
NT
|
K. Benton (SR | 6-4, 315)
|
G. Paez (4TH-JR | 6-3, 316)
|
DE
|
I. Mullens (5TH-SR | 6-4, 303)
|
J. Thompson Jr. (3RD-SO | 6-5, 295)
|
OLB
|
N. Herbig (JR | 6-2, 228)
|
K. Johnson (3RD-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
ILB
|
M. Njongmeta (4TH-JR | 6-0, 229)
|
J. Chaney (SO | 5-11, 229)
|
ILB
|
J. Turner (3RD-SO | 6-1, 225)
|
T. Grass (4TH-JR | 6-2, 232)
|
OLB
|
C.J. Goetz (5TH-SR | 6-3, 232)
|
D. Peterson (R-FR | 6-1, 244)
|
CB
|
J. Shaw (6TH-SR | 5-11, 187)
|
J. Clark (7TH-SR | 5-11, 180)
|
SS
|
J. Torchio (5TH-SR | 6-1, 211)
|
T. Toler (R-JR | 5-11, 195)
|
FS
|
K. Latu (JR | 6-0, 195)
|
H. Wohler (SO | 6-2, 210)
|
CB
|
A. Smith (5TH-SR | 5-11, 183)
|
R. Hallman (R-FR | 5-10, 177)
|
NB
|
C. Dort (6TH-SR | 5-11, 183)
|
M. Lofy (R-SO | 5-10 | 189)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Vujnovich (5TH-SR | 6-3, 230)
|
G. Meyers (3RD-SO | 6-1, 194)
|
FG
|
N. Van Zelst (R-FR | 5-11, 184)
|
G. Lahm (FR | 6-0, 225)
|
KO
|
J. Van Dyke (JR | 6-5, 214)
|
G. Lahm (FR | 6-0, 225)
|
LS
|
P. Bowden (4TH-JR | 6-2, 233)
|
Z. Zei (R-FR | 6-2, 221)
|
H
|
G. Meyers (3RD-SO | 6-1, 194)
|
A. Vujnovich (5TH-SR | 6-3, 230)
|
PR
|
D. Engram (4TH-JR | 5-9, 170)
|
C. Dike (JR | 6-1, 195)
|
KR
|
I. Guerendo (5TH-SR | 6-0, 223)
|
K. Lewis (SO | 6-2, 190)
INJURY REPORT
|Player
|Listed Injury
|
OUT FOR NEBRASKA
|
OLB Aaron Witt
|
Leg (right)
|
OUT FOR SEASON
|
DE Mike Jarvis
|
Leg (left)
|
TE Clay Cundiff
|
Leg (left)
|
TE Cam Large
|
Lef (left)
|
ILB Luna Larson
|
Leg (right)
|
CB Al Ashford
|
Leg (left)
|
S Travian Blaylock
|
Leg (right)
|
DE Isaac Townsend
|
Leg (left)
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer
*Like us on Facebook