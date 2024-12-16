Wisconsin receives DB reinforcements via Richmond's Matthew Traynor

Traynor spent two seasons with the Spiders, but redshirted in 2023. Thus, he'll have three years of eligibility remaining with Wisconsin.

After seeing seven defensive backs enter the transfer portal this cycle and counting, Wisconsin desperately needs to replenish its secondary. It got started on that process Monday night, adding former Richmond safety Matthew Traynor via the transfer portal.

Traynor started in 2024, logging 44 tackles, two interceptions and three pass-breakups. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed a reception on 15 of the 24 times he was targeted in coverage.

The safety is a versatile defensive back. Traynor played 355 snaps in the box, 225 on the back end and 43 in the slot this season, according to PFF. He figures to compete for a starting strong safety role right away in Wisconsin's depleted safety room.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Marietta, Georgia native listed offers from Delaware, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Liberty and Arkansas State before announcing his commitment to the Badgers.

Traynor joins a safety room whose only current experienced returnee is Austin Brown; Wisconsin loses both Hunter Wohler and Preston Zachman in the defensive backfield. As such, the door is wide open for Traynor to compete for snaps early in his Badgers' career.

Pop on the tape, and Traynor displays great range and instincts, especially around the ball. One of his two interceptions this fall came against Virginia, and his overall athleticism should help his transition up to the FBS.

Traynor is one of five transfers Wisconsin landed on Monday alone, and the eighth overall portal prospect to choose Madison.