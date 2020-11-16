Greg Gard, who signed three scholarship players last Wednesday, is still looking for help in his backcourt for the 2021 recruiting class.

But Wisconsin's head coach is also evaluating options in the junior cycle, with Rowan Brumbaugh a new name now on the Badgers' recruiting radar.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound lead guard from Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts, Brumbaugh spoke with Gard on Saturday.