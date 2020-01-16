News More News
Wisconsin reaches out to 2021 DT Isaiah Rogers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
After not signing a scholarship defensive tackle in the 2020 class, the position is expected to be an important one for the Badgers in the junior cycle.

Thursday, defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield reached out to Isaiah Rogers, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect from Academy Park in Pennsylvania.

2021 DT Isaiah Rogers heard from Inoke Breckterfield and the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday.
2021 DT Isaiah Rogers heard from Inoke Breckterfield and the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday. (Rivals.com)
