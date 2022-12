Four-star signal caller Mabrey Mettauer was likely Wisconsin’s top quarterback target in the 2024 recruiting class prior to the head coaching change in Madison.

Phil Longo, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Badgers, was in heavy pursuit of the four-star prospect while at North Carolina. Mettauer also has some history with new head coach Luke Fickell, who offered the Rivals250 prospect while at Cincinnati.

Earlier this week, Fickell and Longo made sure Mettauer knew his offer from Wisconsin was still in place.