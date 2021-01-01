The redshirt sophomore played in six games this fall and rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns. During his career at UW, the 5-foot-11, 228-pound back racked up 522 yards and five touchdowns.

With Watson's transfer, the Badgers are expected to return three scholarship tailbacks this spring: freshman Jalen Berger, redshirt sophomore Isaac Guerendo and redshirt freshman Julius Davis. Fifth-year senior Garrett Groshek may also elect to return in 2021. In December, the Badgers signed three projected senior tailbacks in Antwan Roberts, Jackson Acker and Loyal Crawford.

Watson began the fall atop Wisconsin's depth chart at tailback. He rushed 19 times in the opener against Illinois, but Berger and Groshek took over the bulk of the reps as the season progressed. Watson did not play in UW's final two games against Minnesota and Wake Forest.

The Badgers are also reportedly a favorite to land USC transfer Markese Stepp. The redshirt sophomore ran for 340 yards on 55 carries with three touchdowns for the Trojans.

Watson, who chose Wisconsin over offers from Bowling Green, Harvard, Nevada, North Texas, Texas State and Toledo, among others, finished his three-year varsity career at Westlake High School in Texas with 3,719 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns.

Watson is the second player from Wisconsin's 2020 roster to enter the transfer portal, along with quarterback Jack Coan.