Wisconsin Quarterback Jack Coan Undergoes Successful Surgery
MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin senior quarterback Jack Coan underwent successful surgery on his right foot Tuesday and will be out indefinitely. Coan suffered the non-contact injury during practice Saturday.
In his first full season as the Badgers’ starter in 2019, the Sayville, N.Y., native completed a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards – the third-highest single-season total in UW history – with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“He’s incredibly unselfish," head coach Paul Chryst said Monday about Coan. "He cares about this team and doesn’t want anything to affect the team in a negative way. He’s pretty neat that way. His focus is not about him and feeling sorry for himself, he does focus on the guys and this team. It’s what you love about him last week when I was talking about him and love about him.”
Coan is 12-6 as a starter for the Badgers and had a passer efficiency rating of 151.8 last season, ranked 19th in the FBS. Last week, Coan was named last week a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and has been placed on preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Unitas Golden Arm Award.
With Coan out, Chryst revealed that redshirt freshman Graham Mertz is taking reps with the first-team offense, with redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf and redshirt junior Danny Vanden Boom working behind him. Mertz was the No.2 quarterback for a large portion of last season and appeared in two games.
“You put the time in, and it’s important to him, and you’re going to make progress," Chryst said of Mertz. "I appreciate that he’s done all that. There’s a lot that’s happened in the last year. You’re talking about the first year in college. It’s very different, but starting his second season, second year of football with this program, so I think he’s put a lot of time in and I think he has progressed.
“Graham’s good. He works at what he does. Chase and Danny do the same. They’ll take advantage of the opportunities they get.