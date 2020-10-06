MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin senior quarterback Jack Coan underwent successful surgery on his right foot Tuesday and will be out indefinitely. Coan suffered the non-contact injury during practice Saturday.

In his first full season as the Badgers’ starter in 2019, the Sayville, N.Y., native completed a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards – the third-highest single-season total in UW history – with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“He’s incredibly unselfish," head coach Paul Chryst said Monday about Coan. "He cares about this team and doesn’t want anything to affect the team in a negative way. He’s pretty neat that way. His focus is not about him and feeling sorry for himself, he does focus on the guys and this team. It’s what you love about him last week when I was talking about him and love about him.”

