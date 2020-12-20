Expected to be the starter in 2020, Coan did not play this season after suffering a foot injury during fall camp and undergoing surgery at the beginning of the October.

Winning the starting job entering the 2019 season, Coan started all 14 games for the Badgers, helping lead the program back to a Big Ten championship game and a berth in the Rose Bowl for the first time in seven years. Averaging nearly 195 passing yards per game, Coan threw for 18 touchdowns against five interceptions and added another four scores on the ground. His 2,727 passing yards in 2019 was the third most in a UW single season.

Coan suited up for UW's final three games of the season but never played. In his place, redshirt freshman Graham Mertz - the highest-rated recruit in program history - led UW to a 3-3 record, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,108 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.





