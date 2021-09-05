Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz after Penn State loss: 'I got to learn and grow'

Mertz spoke with reporters for over seven minutes after the cross-divisional defeat on a variety of topics. The full availability can be seen below and on BadgerBlitz.com's YouTube channel .

Wisconsin as an offense came up empty point-wise in three of the four trips inside Penn State's red zone. At one point in a couple of those possessions, the ball was situated within the Nittany Lions' two-yard line.

Mertz finished the day completing 22-of-37 passes for 185 yards and two interceptions, with both of those picks coming in the fourth quarter. He also was credited with two fumbles and flagged for two intentional grounding penalties.

Credit to the redshirt sophomore quarterback for answering any and all questions put in front of him within earshot as the swarm of writers, broadcast journalists and others enveloped his slightly elevated podium -- especially after the 16-10 defeat to No. 19 Penn State.

MADISON, WIS. -- Graham Mertz approached a mass of reporters awaiting him on Saturday inside the McClain Center, around an hour or so after a difficult, frustrating loss that appeared self-inflicted on several levels.

Paul always says it takes 11 guys to make a play, but you know playing your position in particular can be really intense. How would you evaluate how you played today individually to start with?

Mertz: Obviously not proud of how it ended. There are definitely a lot of things that fell on my plate that I need to clean up, and I will. I'm going to do everything and anything I can to make sure I'm ready to go, and this team is ready to go.

There's a lot of stuff I need to clean up, but I'll be ready.

The exchange between you and Chez [Mellusi on third down in the second quarter], was that going to be a handoff or were you going to pull it out?

Mertz: Yeah, it was going to be a handoff.

Graham can you take us through the pass intended for tight end Jake Ferguson that was picked off before the end of the game? What did you see?

Mertz: Obviously, Ferg's my guy. In a situation like that, you know pressure's coming. Just try to put it up and let him go make a play. DB read my eyes and just flew over there and picked it out, but gotta [have] better location on that one.

Graham how hard is it to flush a game like this out of my?

Mertz: It's my job. It's what I have to do. For me, I wouldn't say flush. I got to learn from it. Tomorrow morning or even tonight, hop on there, watch the tape, take out my key points that I need to get better at, what I need to do to help this team win.

I got to learn and grow. That's the biggest thing.

On that last series, did you have a clean look at [Chimere] Dike running down the middle?

Mertz: Yeah, yeah. Should have been a touchdown.

You had a lot of success moving the ball between the 20s. Why do you think it was more difficult when you guys got in the red zone?

Mertz: A bunch of stuff. I think the biggest thing was a lot of self-inflicted wounds down there. Obviously, balls on the ground, you can't do that as a quarterback, as an offense. So for us, it's just we got to get down there and execute.

A great chance for us to learn and do that next week and the weeks following that. A good learning opportunity.

You all dominated the first half yet still scoreless because of the two red zone series. What was the mood like at halftime?

Mertz: This team, guys are hungry, and that never changes. Still down there right now, it's not changed. We all know it's a long season. Game 1 obviously didn't go our way, but great opportunity to learn, and for us, we know there's a longer road.

They're hungry, ready to go, and I got all my faith in them.

The two intentional grounding penalties. You look at those, those can't happen, safe to say?

Mertz: Yeah. One, I thought I was outside the pocket. The other I thought there was an intended receiver over there. Guess I was a little far off, but that's one thing I got to learn is I can't do that.

What did you think of what Chez did? This was his first game as a Badger, went over 100 yards. What did you think of his performance and what he brought to the offense?

Mertz: Chez is a dog. He's going to go out there and ball. He's going to keep doing that. I love that kid to death. Happy he's on my team.

With the fans here today, is it extra disappointing to not be able to finish and get a W for them in front of a great crowd?

Mertz: Yeah, I mean obviously, to answer your question, it's never fun losing. To answer the question, it's anywhere you're playing, you never want to lose. So for me, it's gotta learn, gotta grow, and I know we'll come back stronger.