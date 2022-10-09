Wisconsin QB Deacon Hill to enter the transfer portal
Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Deacon Hill announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Sunday through his Twitter account. His announcement comes on the heels of Paul Chryst being fired as Badgers head coach back on October 2nd.
Hill, who was listed as a backup to Graham Mertz along with Myles Burkett, redshirted during the 2021 season and only appeared in one game so far this season against New Mexico State where he didn't attempt a pass.
A former three-star prospect in the 2021 class coming out of Santa Barbara (Calif.), Hill committed to Wisconsin early in his recruiting on June 25th, 2019 and remained true to verbal pledge until signing with the Badgers.
Hill chose the Badgers over the likes of UCLA, BYU, Washington State, Fresno State, San Diego State, K-State, and Nevada.
The 6-foot-3, signal-caller will have three years of eligibility remaining.