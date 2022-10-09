Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Deacon Hill announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Sunday through his Twitter account. His announcement comes on the heels of Paul Chryst being fired as Badgers head coach back on October 2nd.

Hill, who was listed as a backup to Graham Mertz along with Myles Burkett, redshirted during the 2021 season and only appeared in one game so far this season against New Mexico State where he didn't attempt a pass.