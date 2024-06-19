Roughly one year ago, Landyn Locke made an early commitment to Wisconsin during an unofficial visit with the Badgers. "One year ago to the day, actually," Locke told BadgerBlitz.com during an interview on Monday evening. This past weekend, the quarterback from Texas returned to Madison for an extended stay on campus. While in town, he connected with his older brother, Braedyn Locke, as well as position coach and lead recruiter Phil Longo. The three-star prospect from Rockwall High School also took his official visit and camped on Sunday. "I actually went up there on Sunday before my official visit and got to hang out with my brother and some of the other coaches," Locke continued. "The whole week really just reassured me of my decision. It made me feel so much stronger about my commitment and future at Wisconsin. "It showed yet again why Wisconsin is home for me. I had an absolute blast." The following is a question and answer with Locke:

Wisconsin quarterback Landyn Locke and head coach Luke Fickell.

Advertisement

How has your relationship with Phil Longo developed over the past year? "I’ve been slowly learning the playbook a little bit just on my own. This week I got to learn a lot more because I was in the room with Coach Longo a lot. I love being around Coach Longo because I feel like he’s one of the best guys out there. He’s one of the best coaches in the country and I don’t think there’s a better guy to go play for. We have a very strong bond and he's someone my family in very comfortable with." Longo has always described Braedyn as someone who spends a great deal of time in the film room. Is that something you make a high priority as well? "I’d say that I love being in the film room and taking advantage of every chance I have to learn and get better. Watching that film and seeing how the game moves at that level is important. Every chance I had to get in there this week I made sure to be there with Coach Longo, and it was great to see some of that install. I don’t see that changing in the future and I see myself taking every opportunity to get in there. Why not? It’s another chance to learn and gain an advantage." How does what you run at the high school level translate to what Wisconsin wants to do in its offense? "We do a few things at Rockwall that will help me move into the offense a little easier. I think I can adapt to what they do a little quicker because of the RPOs that we do in high school. We run some of the same schemes, but at the same time it’s Big Ten football and I’m just in high school. It’s going to be a big jump no matter what I’m doing in Texas, but it’s a jump I’m looking forward to. I'm playing 6A in Texas, so there’s no better place to get ready for playing at the next level." What would you say are your biggest improvement from last summer to now? "I’ve put on some weight, got stronger and got faster. I’m able to throw the ball further and I’ve gained a lot more confidence in what I’m able to do. I have more experience under my belt, and the little things from Coach Longo have helped quite a bit. I’m trying to implement a lot of that stuff into my game in high school." How valuable was it to work alongside Longo during camp on Sunday? "The camp was awesome and I thought it was really well run compared to some of the other ones I’ve been to before I committed. They did a great job of giving everyone reps and an opportunity. It was great to get coached up by Coach Longo, but I was really there for Coach Fick (Luke Fickell) and for some of the other coaches to see me throw. Coach Longo has seen me throw a bunch, but it was good for the rest of the coaches to see me out there and moving around. Coach Longo is confident in my ability but he wanted Coach Fick and everyone else to see what I can do in person."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCBPViBpbiBNYWRpc29uISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09uV2lzY29uc2luP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT25XaXNjb25zaW48L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95RDZzTVY0QXNDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20veUQ2c01WNEFzQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMYW5keW4gTG9ja2UgKEBM YW5keW5Mb2NrZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYW5k eW5Mb2NrZS9zdGF0dXMvMTgwMjQyOTcyODAzMDM3MjE1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

What was Luke Fickell's message during your visit? "We talked a lot this week and we spent time talking about baseball and me playing two sports. He liked how I balanced the playoffs in baseball with spring football. We talked about things that will happen when I get up here and he can’t wait to get me into the program. Coach Fick talked about continuing to get great players in this class to help elevate the program and I think we’ve done a great good job in that in June so far." What has your role been as a recruiter in the 2025 recruiting class? "I'd like to think I have have somewhat of an impact on that. With me being the quarterback, I do think it helps with some guys. The tight end (Nizyi Davis) that we just got, I talked to him a few days before he committed. I’ve been on some receivers and we have a big group chat with the commits to make sure everyone is talking to our top targets. Once we get the ball rolling we try to stay on them to make sure they feel wanted. Our class has done a nice job of recruiting other guys because we want the best class in the school’s history." Who else are you guys still targeting in this class? "We’ve really trying hard to get Hardy Watts and we’ve texted a lot with him. We’re in his head, for sure, and hopefully it stays that way. There’s one more receiver (Muizz Tounkara) I’ve been in touch with and it sounds like he’s going to take his visits before he decides. Our defensive guys who are committed have been working on the last few guys there as well. I know there are some cornerbacks and defensive linemen out there, too." How do you feel about playing with Nizyi Davis, Eugene Hilton Jr., Cameron Miller and that group of offensive line of commits? "I’m super excited and super stoked to get to play with those guys. It’s a super talented group and I’ve only heard good things about them. They are going to elevate my game and hopefully I can do the same for them. We’re meshing well and I’m very excited to share the field with them in the future." Do you plan to enroll early? "Yes, I'll be there for spring ball. Braedyn did it at Mississippi State and it helped him. I'm excited to get up there and compete with the guys in that room." How are you feeling going into your first season as the full-time starter at quarteback for Rockwall? "I’m super excited because this will be my first year as a full-time starter. Last year I split time with a senior (Lake Bennett) who was my really good friend, so that helped. We bounced ideas off each other, but you always want to be the full-time guy. I’m really excited and I’m trying to get a ring. If I play my best I will bring everyone else up with me. Honestly I can’t wait." How is Braedyn feeling heading into fall camp? "He loves Madison and everything about it. He loves the coaching staff and says the culture there is like nothing he’s ever seen before. No matter what happens in the quarterback room this year, he just loves Madison and being around the guys and coaches. They are looking forward to the tough schedule this fall and they are all embracing the competition. Braedyn and I both think there are great things coming to Wisconsin next year and in the future."