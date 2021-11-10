Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini showcases ability to play multiple positions

Graham Mertz certainly has seen one offensive lineman float around to varying positions in front of him in the past two seasons -- three of them, to be exact, in 2021. The third-year quarterback reacted quickly to the beginning of a question about the particular versatile Badger, before one was actually asked. Tanor Bortolini’s played a lot of positions this year on the line ... “A lot,” Mertz said quickly with a laugh on Monday morning. Bortolini started one game at center at Iowa last year after he filled in for an injured Kayden Lyles a week prior against Indiana. He swung out to the edge at right tackle for two games earlier this season in placed of an injured Logan Bruss at Illinois and a home contest versus Army. Saturday's contest at Rutgers saw the second-year lineman start at left guard, only to move over to right guard for part of the second half with Jack Nelson out of the game. Whichever position Bortolini is asked to take on, Mertz believes the second-year lineman plays with a certain approach. “I'd say the cool thing about ‘Bort’ is just wherever he's at, he just brings an edge where he's not going to the guy in front of him beat him," Mertz said. "‘Bort’s’ one of my good friends. Just the complete edge that he brings, all those guys up there are different, and he's one of those guys that fits right in. He brings that edge and he really just wants to win, and that's all you can ask for out of a teammate.”

Bortolini expanded his young resume last weekend by playing both guard spots, now bolstering his abilities to take on four of the five offensive line positions during games. The only one he has not participated in during a contest is left tackle; however, he took reps there during one of Wisconsin's open fall camp sessions in August with Tyler Beach injured. The 6-foot-4, 306-pound Bortolini preached the mantra of taking on what is needed for the team. "I'm just kind of a guy like, ‘Hey, if we need someone to fill in here this week, I'm more than happy to do it,'" Bortolini told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "As long as I get a chance to go out there and play with the guys, want to do whatever I need to do." Bortolini has played in eight career games, four of them starts. He realized he had that ability to play multiple positions when talking to associate head coach/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. The assistant believed the Kewaunee, Wis., native was athletic and could play both sides of the line well, according to the redshirt freshman. Playing center helped cultivate that during his first year in the program. "You're setting to the right, setting to the left, taking steps each way," Bortolini said. "I think that kind of put me in a good spot for going into Year Two to be able to play both sides.” Head coach Paul Chryst believes the process for learning those positions started for Bortolini in 2020. "Last fall camp, it was a unique camp," Chryst said on Monday, "and there was times where, whether it’d be numbers or whatnot, he's thrown in there. I think that, obviously, he's got a skill set that enables him to do it, and then I think a mindset that he's all in on it, but his highs aren't too high and his lows aren't too low. He doesn't make a moment too big, and yet I think he values every bit of it. Whether it's a rep in practice, it's gonna mean something to him. “And so I think that combination, there's an ability to be able to do it, and kind of a mindset that, you know what, not going to make it be more than it is, but it certainly is going to be very important to him so he'll do all that he can. Because there's a lot of little details that come into playing any position, and so he pays attention, too. He's smart, he's competitive, and I think because of that, and the way that he goes about it, the group trusts him.”

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini. (Jake Kocorowski)

Flash-forward to last weekend in New Jersey, and Bortolini started at left guard in place of redshirt senior Josh Seltzner and redshirt junior Michael Furtney. UW lists Seltzner as a first-teamer at that position, while Furtney played that spot two weekends ago against Iowa. Bortolini remembered finding out around Thursday evening that he would get the nod at left guard. He received about 80 full-speed practice reps at that position, plus walkthrough snaps. He credited Beach for his help on the left side of the line, along with the two aforementioned interior linemen. "'Seltz' and 'Furt' definitely did a great job helping me get ready for that spot," Bortolini said. "Although they weren't completely healthy, they played a big part in getting me ready for that.” Bortolini played the first half at the left guard spot. When Nelson exited the game late in the second quarter, Seltzner popped in at the right guard spot. However, the two switched positions on the first-team line at the start of the third quarter, though Bortolini later moved back to left guard with the reserve linemen with the game firmly in hand. The in-game adjustment from playing left guard to right guard involves flipping one's stance, and the lineman's first steps "are the exact opposite," according to Bortolini. Outside of that, Bortolini does not believe “it's insanely different." "It's just kind of getting that mental switch, like everything's gonna be the complete opposite," Bortolini said. "The play’s going this way, your footwork’s now changed. Now I'm playing next to Bruss instead of Beach. So they play a little different styles, and so you have to play a style that complements them. It was fun to kind of see how that worked out mid-game and see how I could adjust on the fly.” Bortolini did not disclose whether there was a position he is most comfortable with at the moment, stating he feels "good about all of them." He reiterated the assistance received from teammates and his willingness to contribute wherever the team needs him. The former three-star prospect, who received offers from Iowa, Miami, and Syracuse before signing with Wisconsin as part of the 2020 class, also believes he has taken strides forward in his development. He pointed to strength as one area of progression this season. "Last year when I played, I definitely felt like I was having a hard time stopping guys just because they were more powerful. But this year, I feel a lot more confident in that strength. The confidence all around has been a big part. I feel really good about what I'm doing, what I'm supposed to do on every play. There's never uncertainty. "Being the young guy kind of thrown into that role, it's like thrown right into the fire. You're a little panic, little like, ‘Oh, my God, like this is crazy. This is the Big Ten.’ This year, I'd say just kind of having that background has made me feel a lot more confident going out there, and that's played a big role in kind of what I've been able to do this year.”